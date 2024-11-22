Ellen DeGeneres Adopts Radical New Look for New Life in The UK

Ellen DeGeneres’ UK expat life includes a bold new look.

She’s a brunette, now.

This week, news broke that Ellen DeGeneres has fled the US with wife Portia de Rossi. The two are settling down in rural England, where they recently purchased property.

Now, she’s been spotted — and appears on video — sporting brown hair as she acclimates to her new, Trump-free home.

Ellen DeGeneres walks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In a UK Pub, Ellen DeGeneres is rocking brown hair

Ellen spent a night out with friends at The Farmer’s Dog, a UK pub with an extremely UK pub name.

The establishment itself shared a video to Instagram on November 13, highlighting Ellen and Portia’s visit. They were not the only famous faces there — as Natalie Imbruglia was also one of the patrons listening to live music at the bar.

“… what a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial … the way a good pub night should be,” The Farmer’s Dog captioned the video. “Acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organizing it!”

We wouldn’t say that Ellen looks “unrecognizable.” She’s more than just a hairstyle.

Also, Ellen is very famous. She has a distinctive look, a little like an elf who’s allegedly very mean to waiters.

But her brown hair is a stark contrast from how she has appeared to audiences since the 1990s. Moving is a great time to try out a new look.

Actress Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Why did Ellen DeGeneres move to the UK?

As we previously reported, Ellen and Portia moved to a new home in the Cotswolds. This rural area is a couple of hours from London.

The two purchased the property prior to the 2024 election. They reportedly felt “very disillusioned” by the horror of a second Trump administration. In that, they are far from alone.

However, most Americans lack the means to uproot their lives and flee to safe harbor ahead of Trump retaking the White House. The US is not the only country with immigration laws. Many of those most threatened by the grim reality of these next several years would have the hardest time finding a new home.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Before the move to the UK, Ellen and Portia were living in Montecito, California.

If Ellen made any public declaration of her intentions to leave the United States in the grim event of a Trump victory, no one can seem to find a record of it. Sometimes, celebrities and non-famous folks alike make statements along those lines, only to sheepishly walk them back.

Ellen has not actually announced becoming an expat. Despite credible reporting on the topic, most of us would like to hear it from her and from Portia.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Is becoming an expat the right idea?

Many Americans believe that the best thing to do is to continue to fight for the heart and soul of the US, even as its festering rot was exposed by the 2024 election results.

Others might support that in theory, but want to do whatever they can to keep themselves and their families safe from whatever horrors these next several years may bring.

Only hindsight will tell us if Ellen and Portia’s move was the right one for them. But long before Ellen’s pattern of bullying became public knowledge beyond anecdotal whispers in the service industry, she was an LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer. That could make Ellen, and her wife, targets.