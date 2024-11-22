Meri Brown and Kody Brown: Watch Their Emotional Goodbye...

Kody Brown will act like a real live human being on this Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives.

In a sneak peek shared by Today.com, Meri Brown will officially move from Flagstaff to Utah.

“I’m done in Flagstaff. My marriage with him is done. I’m starting this new life,” Meri says to the camera in this clip, citing Kody and their union, which the former couple terminated in January 2023.

Kody Brown holds in tears here as he says goodbye to Meri. (TLC)

Earlier on Season 19, Meri announced that she had obtained her church’s permission to divorce Kody Brown.

(The two were legally married from 1990-2014, and then lived as spiritual spouses after that so Kody could exchange vows with Robyn Brown.)

Elsewhere, Brown told Kody that she planned to relocate to her native state Utah now that they had decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage.

For the record, this episode of Sister Wives was filmed in early 2023. A long, long time ago.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

In this footage, meanwhile, Kody drops Meri home at her new home — and seems actually impacted by the development.

“OK, all right,” he says, struggling with his emotions and adding: “Meri, it’s the end of an era.”

Meri agrees, she and Kody hug and then the latter brings it back to himself by saying:

“It was a great run, but I’m not going to let it get me down.”

Meri Brown was very unhappy for most of her marriage to Kody. (TLC)

Previously on the TLC reality show, Meri explained how she received mix messages from Kody and that’s why she stuck around for years… even after it was clear he no longer loved her.

We’ll see an example of this on the November 24 episode as Kody cries while bidding her farewell.

“It always blows me away that you get emotional like this. I just don’t understand,” Meri says in response, prompting this reply from her ex:

“It’s just, I’m looking at my life and it feels, not turned upside down. It feels like … we had something.”

They did, Meri agrees, unable to brush away three decades together. “We had something really good,” she replies.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

This may have been true, but the Sister Wives stars were not close for a very long time toward the end of their marriage.

Growing more emotional, Kody Brown fights off tears and tells Meri:

“We had something special. And it feels like it just all went to sh-t sort of, you know. And there was just one thing and then another and then another thing and it’s all okay.”

At this point, of course, Kody is only married to Robyn. Meri, Christine and Janelle have all walked away from the polygamist.

“I love the life I have, but it’s a very different life than what I had three years ago, you know?” Kody will say on air this Sunday night. “And it just seemed like everybody else just went, ‘This isn’t important.'”

Maybe. Or everybody else just want, This guy is an A-Hole. I’m outta here!