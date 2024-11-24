Meri Brown’s Haunted House: Is Her Bed and Breakfast A Hangout For Ghosts?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has traded her Sister Wives life for a haunted house!

Or so we’re told

We all know how Meri Brown is doing on a personal basis these days: She’s trying.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member split from spiritual spouse Kody Brown in January 2023 and has since made an effort to tell folks that she’s looking forward to the future.

She’s forging a new path, Meri might say. And we’re watching that all unfold on the latest season of Sister Wives, which was filmed at the time of the split.

As part of that, Meri moved back to her native state of Utah shortly after terminating her marriage and reportedly into Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, the bed and breakfast she has owned there for years.

Here’s the thing, though:

Meri Brown’s Bed & Breakfast Is Haunted!

It turns out, there are funny rumors about the house she lives and rents out. Spooky, scary rumors!

“Guests have told Meri and the manager, Jenn, that the inn was haunted,” a source told The Sun in July.

“Like, they would hear spooky noises and claim that ghosts are living there.

“It’s not like something bad would happen – it’s just a freaky thing and coincidence that dead people are on the wall.”

Brown opened Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in December 2017; it had been her old family home, which was occupied by four generations until it was sold in the 1980s.

The dead people referenced above consist of portraits of some of the former owners, including Bonnie, Meri’s mother who helped run the inn and who passed away in 2021.

“It is actually creepy to go to sleep in one of the rooms and have a late person’s photo on the wall stare at you,” writes The Sun.

Meri Pokes Fun At Haunted House Rumors

Now, Kody’s ex-wife is well aware of the rumors surround her inn, but sadly, she can’t say that she herself has seen a ghost.

“I’ve been told we have friendly family member ghosts, although I haven’t ever seen them,” she admitted on an episode of the show.

In October 2023, Janelle Brown stayed in the establishment despite concerns that apparitions existed within its walls, but she too was not visited.

“It’s a wonderful place. I’m glad we stayed. I didn’t see a ghost, for the record,” Janelle said on an episode of Sister Wives.

A year later, however, it seemed that Meri finally encountered one of the famed ghouls living in her inn.

Meri posted the above photo of herself and her friend Jen enjoying a night at home, when an intruder interrupted their evening.

Amid the cobwebs and spiders set up for Halloween, a young girl in a white dress, photobombed the pair covering her face with her hair as she stared blankly at the camera.

“Beware the little ghosts and goblins that drop in to @lizzies_heritage_inn,” Meri captioned the post.

Of course, we jest. This is just Meri leaning into the ghost stories – as all owners should! Who doesn’t love a haunted house!

Meri’s Doing Well For Herself

Despite the alleged haunting, the inn has a 4.5 star rating on Google and has received five stars on Tripadvisor and Yelp.

This is good, as Meri counts on the inn to help support herself in this new chapter of her life. Along with the inn, in 2024 she launched a lifestyle brand called Worthy Up.

It remains in development, as does the upcoming season of Sister Wives, which she will appear in, and perhaps a memoir that will likely detail everything her life with the Brown family.

All in all, Meri isn’t doing that bad!