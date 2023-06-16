Meri Brown: Kody Who?!? I’m Forging a New Path!

Meri Brown has her eyes on the future.

And she hopes all of her loyal followers out there can follow her lead and say the same thing.

In a video shared to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts on Thursday, told offered up this profound advice to fans across the globe:

“When you’re lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop!”

Meri, of course, was forced down an unknown road back in January.

She and Kody Brown terminated their marriage at the time after many years of unhappiness.

Despite this unhappiness, and despite this lack of romance, Meri has stated over and over again over the years that she wouldn’t be walking out on her relationship.

But then the decision was basically made for her.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the ex spouses wrote online, after People Magazine ran a report that claimed the couple was getting a spiritual divorce.

Meri and Kody added:

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

In the many months since this move was made, Meri has returned to her native Utah and penned one cryptic message after another.

Brown never cites Kody by name in these posts, but just consider what else she said on Thursday.

“Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination!

Pretty clear this was written by someone seeking a fresh destination and/or journey after ending a long-term romance.

Meri went on to share that using a GPS navigation system is designed to be helpful … but can actually make the experience “more chaotic and stressful.”

She explained her thinking as follows:

“So I’m thinking about this compared to my life and the times that I’ve paused and stopped to redirect over the past couple of years because as I’ve been noticing myself in a place that may not be the best route for me.”

Meri even admits here that she “had to really just stop and think about where I want to be” of late.

Meri, who recently compared polygamy to being stuck in a cage, continued:

“For me, it’s been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is .”

She referred to the experience “super exciting” and concluded the post with some advice for her followers, stating in the video:

“So if you’re in that place that you need to take a break and figure things out for yourself. That’s okay. Do it. Worthy up, my friend, you got this.”

Along this same theme, Meri recently opened up about feeling “worthy” in a candid, post-breakup, Instagram post, writing:

The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different.

The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself.

Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You’re worthy of achieving it!

