Meri Brown Wants A ‘Sister Wives’ Spin-Off: Let’s Find Me Love!

While a spin-off of Sister Wives has been in talks for quite some time, Meri Brown is the first of Kody’s ex-wives to put out the idea of using reality TV to find love!

In a recent interview, Meri dropped dirt on everything, from her relationship with the other Brown wives to filming Season 19 of the TLC staple.

While she’s poised to return to the show once again, she’s also looking ahead. And, in her future, she sees a successful memoir, the continued rise of her bed and breakfast, and perhaps a show to call her own!

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. What will she do with her freedom? (TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ Spin-Off Focus On Meri Looking For Love

After splitting from Kody in 2022, Meri hasn’t dated that much. There was the infamous catfishing scandal and the brief fling with that guy named Amos.

But in truth, Meri hasn’t found real companionship with a man in quite some time. The thing is, she’s really hoping to change that.

While chatting with Rachel Uchitel on her podcast Miss Understood, Meri revealed what she’s looking for in her next partner.

“Somebody who’s real and authentic and kind and knows what he’s doing with his life,” she said. A fairly simple criteria, to be sure, but she then added she was also looking for someone to “match her energy.”

“I’m a big personality. I’m doing a lot of things,” she added, saying the right man would know how to support her “emotionally” as she navigated this next chapter of her life.

Rachel wondered how Meri met men and joked if there were suitors walking into the bed and breakfast to court her. When Meri laughed it off, Rachel poised the idea of her having a “whole show” about her love life. Meri loved the idea.

“It could totally be,” Meri said, adding that it would be a “fun show… like, speed dating!”

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The Show’s First Spin-Off Was A Success

In all honesty, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to give Meri her own show. Look how well it worked out for Christine!

After Christine left Kody, she found love with her now husband, David Wooley. Their courtship took place mostly off camera, but their wedding was filmed from beginning to end!

TLC greenlist a two-part spinoff that featured all the preparations for the couple’s October 7, 2023 wedding in Moab, Utah.

The show was a big hit with viewers, and featured cameos from Janelle, who was a big part of Christine’s big day, and Kody and Robyn, who sent a taped message, as they were not invited.

Meri did not appear, nor was she invited to the wedding. Seems some of the bridges have yet to be mended.

Janelle Brown bonding during ‘Cooking with Christine’. (TLC)

A Janelle and Christine Spin-Off Next?

Now, if Meri gets her own show, it would only be fair to extend the same courtesy to the other wives who have left Coyote Pass and Kody behind. Right?

Well, there has been a rumor floating around ever since Christine’s wedding special that the two friends and former Sister Wives would be getting their own show.

However, nothing has been confirmed by TLC yet. Perhaps the powers that be are waiting to see how the next season pans out first. If it works with all but one of Kody’s wives being filmed together, then maybe there will be no need for other shows.