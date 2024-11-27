Kristin Cavallari EXPOSES Scott Disick DMs: ‘Classic Manipulation’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari is roasting Scott Disick.

Fortunately, the The Hills alum is taking a break from spreading unhinged and dangerous conspiracy theories.

Instead, she is doing something more responsible and relatable: reading Scott Disick for filth.

He allegedly sent her an unwanted and “manipulative” direct message. And she’s taking it public.

On her podcast, Kristin Cavallari took a notorious reality star to task. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kristin Cavallari is raking Scott Disick over the coals

On the latest episode of Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast, she’s putting Scott Disick on blast.

She recorded herself reading out an alleged DM that the self-styled Lord had sent to her over Instagram.

According to her, he began with three exclamation points — and lamenting that it had been “such a long time” since they had last spoken. And he remarked on how they had gone down such similar paths.

On The Kardashians, Scott Disick openly discusses his past mistakes that still impact his health. (Image Credit: Hulu)

According to Cavallari, Disick wrote: “‘I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up.” Yes, his feelings on that are clear.

“‘And,'” the message continued, to “‘talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over.'”

She continued, reading: “‘I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.'”

On her podcast, Kristin Cavallari read aloud an alleged DM from a notorious reality star. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Classic textbook manipulation’

According to the alleged DM, Scott Disick didn’t currently “have time for much.”

However, the message explained that he was trying to think about himself more these days. He also asked Cavallari to text him a reply.

As you might imagine from the fact that she read it aloud on a podcast, Kristin Cavallari wasn’t biting. But her commentary was fairly biting.

Cavallari went on to blast Disick’s alleged DM as nothing more than “classic textbook manipulation control bulls–t.”

She also commented on how “interesting” the timing of the message seemed to be. She has put the Kardashian family on blast multiple times on her podcast.

As a reminder, she was once friends with Kourtney. Rumors of a hookup with Disick (while he and Kourtney were briefly not together, before the big split) prompted things to sour. Cavallari believes that Disick created the rumor, which explains her sunny disposition towards him.

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Why is Kristin Cavallari exposing Scott Disick like this?

Assuming that the alleged DM is real, we do not know Disick’s motive. It’s clear that there are hard feelings between the two of them, with her clearly blaming him for her fallout with a once-good friend.

Reading the DM aloud sends a clear message. It also helps her to draw a little attention, for better or for worse.

Given Kristin Cavallari’s descent down the crunchy-to-conspiracy-theory pipeline (she thinks that Britney Spears is a clone, folks), it’s refreshing to hear her talking about something normal. Like just really disliking a Kardashian ex.