Is a Rolex watch an appropriate gift for an elementary schooler like Reign? Scott Disick seems to think so.

Even as Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler puts Kourtney Kardashian on blast, her ex seems remarkably chill.

Scott has seemingly morphed into a family man. Or, at least, he’s putting out that vibe.

Just because Scott is willing to sit back and relax doesn’t mean that fans are chill. Especially not when it comes to his parenting choices.

Over the years, Scott Disick has really nailed the “casually rich” look. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Scott Disick is a proud father

In a now-deleted Story post on Scott Disick’s Instagram, the honorary Kardashian shared a glimpse at his family.

11-year-old Penelope looked comfy and stylish. 9-year-old Reign wore a camo hoodie.

“2024,” Scott captioned the post. “Nothing like my three baddies.” Scott is a father of three — his eldest being Mason, who is a full-blown teenager.

Outside, Scott Disick talks with family about the things that really matter. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Was Reign Disick wearing a pricey Rolex watch?

That photo of course faded from Instagram (as Story posts do), but not from memory. And one detail stuck out.

Fans noticed that Reigh was wearing a silver wristwatch with a white dial. It appeared to be a Rolex — with an estimated value as high as $7,000.

Naturally, critics have taken to other social media platforms to discuss Scott’s taste and intentions.

Scott Disick speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

One redditor demanded: “Why is that young kid already wearing a Rolex? What is the matter with Scott?”

To be clear, the implication isn’t that Scott’s gift is harming Reign. Rather, that it is inappropriate for his son’s age.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Let’s not lose the plot just yet

But not everyone thought the gift was such a bad thing.

“Except for the Rolex,” a Reddit denizen observed, “the kids look so normal when they’re out with Scott.”

And another commenter asked: “Why does Scott have to give him such a tacky gift when Reign should enjoy the part of being a kid?”

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Khloe Khardashian lounge comfortably on the family’s classic oversized, colorless furniture. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Scott to blame? And is a wristwatch really a bad thing?

The simple truth is that we don’t necessarily know the story of this (alleged) Rolex. Maybe Reign wanted it, maybe another relative gave to him — he doesn’t have a shortage of rich aunts, after all.

If Scott were having Reign dress up in a suit, like he’s in a cult, with a Rolex to match … sure, that would be age-inappropriate. And we’re sure that the Kardashians would feud about it.

But nine years old is a perfectly fine time, developmentally, for most children to receive a few valuable possessions. Most wouldn’t receive something as expensive as a Rolex, but in this family, the price tag isn’t an issue.