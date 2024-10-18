Kody Brown Blames God for the Demise of His Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown would like to have a word or two with the higher power.

Yes, that Higher Power.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the TLC reality series honed in on Kody’s failed marriage to Meri Brown.

Kody Brown does not look thrilled in this Season 19 scene. (TLC)

“It’s been an interesting year,” Meri said to the camera at one point when the topic turned to Kody and why Meri had to be the one to walk away.

“I really, really felt like that he was just doing everything he could to have me be the one to leave so that he could say, ‘My hands are clean. She’s the one who left.’”

Meri and Kody were full-on married from 1994 through 2010.

The latter then divorced the former so he could marry Robyn Brown instead and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Kody Brown can’t hide his anger over his children on Sister Wives. (TLC)

On this past Sunday’s installment, Meri detailed her choice to “move forward with the official termination through the church where we had gotten married.”

She recalled texting Kody that she had started the process to see if he had “any input.” But Kody never responded to the message.

He sucks so very, very much.

Meri subsequently drove to Utah for a meeting with church leaders, where she was granted what they refer to as a release from the union.

“[It’s] basically the equivalent of a divorce,” she explained on air. “It was a very, very hard conversation. … This is not what I wanted to do. This is not what I intended when I married Kody.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Meri stuck around with Kody forever, it seemed, long past when the two were intimate or close in any way.

They announced their split in January 2023.

Terminating their spiritual union meant Meri and Kody have nothing else “that keeps us together for eternity,” she told viewers last Sunday, emphasizing:

“We are no longer married in any way, shape or form.”

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

As for Kody?

“Robyn felt that if I waited on God, that things could change for mine and Meri’s relationship,” he actually told the cameras in a confessional.

“And that was advice that I took, and I waited. As time went on, I realized that it was never really going to work.”

See, folks? Nothing about this divorce was Kody’s fault. God simply never showed the poor guy the way.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

“I’m sorry to Meri for that. I wish I would’ve figured it out sooner,” Kody also said in condescending fashion.

And while Robyn claimed that Kody had shed tears over the break-up, the father of 17 himself told a different story.

“Oh, I’m absolutely relieved that it’s done,” he noted on air. “It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking. But I am relieved that it’s done. I had moved on a long time ago, but let’s just be honest here, I was afraid of what she’d do if I ripped off that Band-Aid. Because Meri was never loyal to me, ever.”

Like we said above and like we’ve said so often before:

Kody Brown just really sucks.