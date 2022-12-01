Gwendlyn Brown: I’m Engaged to Beatriz Queiroz!!!

Like mother… not like daughter.

One year after Christine Brown made the decision to walk away from her plural marriage to Kody Brown, the reality star’s daughter has gone ahead and made the opposite decision:

Gwendlyn Brown can’t wait to enter into a marriage!

With girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn Brown is engaged! She smiles broadly here alongside fiancee Beatriz Queiroz.

“I’m engaged!!” Brown wrote as a simple and informative caption to an Instagram photo of her and her lover of seven months on Wednesday.

Promoting a separate social media platform, the 21-year old added:

“you can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my patreon via the link in my bio xx (unless we’re mutuals ofc then send me a text it’s hilarious).”

The couple went Instagram official early on in their romance upon taking their first vacation together, road-tripping to the Happiest Place on Earth back in June.

“Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland, woot woot,” Gwendlyn captioned her Instagram carousel post on June 14.

Three weeks earlier, the occasional Sister Wives cast member had uploaded her first photos with Beatriz in an Instagram post … but made no mention of being in a relationship with her.

Gwendlyn, meanwhile, came out as a “raging bisexual” in August 2020.

“I’m your basic, average girl and I’m here to save the world,” Brown’s updated Twitter account’s bio read back then, adding at the time.

“BLACK LIVES MATTER,” she writes. “Raging Bisexual. She/her #settleforbiden2020.”

Fast forward all the way to September 29 of this year, and Brown shared that she and her now-fiancee had celebrated their six-month anniversary.

“recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz,” Gwendlyn wrote in the caption, alongside photos of the couple dressed in cocktail attire at home.

During an October episode of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn revealed on air for the first time that she’s bisexual.

“I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrum,” Gwendlyn stated — to the surprise of seemingly no one.

“When Mariah [now known as Leon] told us that she was gay, immediately I thought, ‘Oh, so is Gwendlyn.’ I knew immediately,” Christine said in response via a confessional.

Gwendlyn is the sixth of Kody’s many children to get engaged.

Her sisters Maddie, Aspyn and Mykelti are all married, as his her eldest brother Logan (who exchanged vows just last month).

Leon is currently engaged to Audrey Kriss.

We send our very best wishes to Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz! Here’s to a lifetime of happiness!