Dave Coulier: I May l Die from This Cancer, And That’s Okay

Dave Coulier is ready to accept whatever fate awaits him.

Earlier this week, the veteran actor — forever best known for his role on Full House — revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

It’s an aggressive form of this disease.

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos, winners of the Favorite Premium Comedy Series Award, “Fuller House”, pose in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” Coulier told People Magazine. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

We really can’t imagine.

It sounds now, however, as if he star is coming to grips with his diagnosis and what it may mean for him down the line.

Even if it means the absolute worst.

Dave Coulier attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I told [wife] Melissa I don’t know why, but I [am] okay with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating,” Coulier told Today.com in an interview published November 13. “I can’t explain where that came from.”

Continued the long-time actor:

“I’ve had an incredible life. I’ve had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m okay if this is the end of the journey.”

What an impressive attitude, wouldn’t you say?

Dave Coulier poses with Bullseye the Target dog to Hello Kitty Con 2014 Opening Night Party Co-hosted by Target on October 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sanrio)

The 65-year-old went on to reflect on finding out about his diagnosis over the phone about five weeks prior to talking about it publicly.

“The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?'” Coulier recalled. “I was feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

From there, Coulier thought of his wife, to whom he’s been married for a decade.

“I was just contemplating, ‘How do I tell her?'” Coulier said. “When I told her, of course, she thought I was joking.”

Dave Coulier poses at the El Capitan Theatre on August 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Target)

In the time since his diagnosis, Coulier has undergone three surgeries… finished his first of what should be six rounds of chemotherapy… and started losing his hair.

He joked on Thursday with Today host Hoda Kotb (whose replacement has been named) that he looks “like a little baby bird now.”

Coulier did say that doctors expect him to be in “total remission” by the time he’s finished with chemotherapy in February 2025.

“I’m treating this as a journey,” he added. “And if I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam, go do it. Because, you know, for me, early detection meant everything.”