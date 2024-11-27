Kate Middleton & Queen Camilla: Their ‘Tense Relationship’ Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Princess Kate Middleton and mother-in-law Queen Camilla have an unusual dynamic.

Though Camilla has been Charles’ wife for many years, they only became Queen and King after the recent passing of Elizabeth II.

Next up are William and Kate.

But there’s a sort of tension between these royal generations. Does Camilla have a beef with Kate? Why?

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla loves being queen

One day, King Charles’ crown will be Prince William’s. That day could be soon or several years away.

William and Kate must prepare, just as Charles and Camilla spent many, many decades doing.

An inside source is opening up about how Camilla has stepped up into the role of queen. A role that she is not eager to relinquish.

Queen Camilla during a reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“She loves her responsibilities,” the insider expressed to Us Weekly.

“Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen,” the source dished.

“So,” the insider then reasoned about Camilla, “she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla look on from the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Camilla is ‘particularly hesitant’ at the idea of Kate becoming queen

According to the report, Camilla feels “particularly hesitant to pass on her duties to Kate.”

In general, the princess who is married to the eldest prince will almost inevitably become queen. What’s the hang-up on Camilla’s part?

According to the inside source, Camilla and Kate have “always had a tense relationship.”

Queen Camilla receives a message of support for Catherine, Princess of Wales from well-wishers during her visit to the Farmers’ Market on March 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The same report indicates that Kate and Camilla’s alleged tension mirrors that of their respective husbands.

William and Charles reportedly “are close” yet are also “rivals when it comes to work,” a second insider characterized.

Apparently, the jealousy is “similar to how [King Charles] felt about Diana.” That sounds like it could be healthier, emotionally speaking.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Simply put, the younger royals have less ‘baggage’

The report emphasized that Charles “doesn’t feel sidelined” by William. In fact, he apparently feels “more proud than anything” of his eldest son despite his scandals.

Even so, there’s a vibe that William and Kate are a bit more beloved than Charles and Camilla. And Charles reportedly does “feel the public anticipation for William’s future role.”

It probably isn’t easy for Charles to feel like a brief intermission between his mother and son. And that likely extends to some degree to how Camilla feels about Kate.