Josh Gad Wins Halloween as a TERRIFYING Abby Lee Miller: Photos

The Josh Gad Abby Lee Miller costume was everything that we never knew that we needed.

Josh Gad may be best known for voicing Frozen‘s most controversial character. But the Broadway star is most recognizable for Book of Mormon.

Now, he’s adopted a new role. In keeping with the (spooky!) holiday spirit.

Josh Gad dressed as reality TV villain Abby Lee Miller. And his impression of her absolutely won Halloween. (But what does she think about it?)

Josh Gad attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

It turns out that Josh Gad makes a terrifying Abby Lee Miller

For Halloween 2024, actor Josh Gad combined comedy with visceral terror with his on-the-nose Abby Lee Miller impression.

Miller herself may be terrifying, but she’s also pretty darn entertaining. And Josh Gad ensured that he brought that energy to his costume — and his social media demonstration.

As you can see in his October 31 TikTok video, he dressed in an “Abby Lee Dance Company” shirt alongside black dance clothes and plenty of jewelry. The costume didn’t stop there, as it also included an over-the-top Abby Lee Miller wig and a very bold lip.

Among other things, Josh Gad included a clipboard full of Dance Moms kids ranked on Abby Lee Miller’s infamous ranking system.

“Happy Halloween, girls. Keep your toes pointed or there will be no trick-or-treating or pyramid for you this year!” he captioned the video on both Instagram and TikTok.

As for the audio, you’re best listening to Gad’s costume with Miller’s screeching voice for yourself. It’s a riot.

On YouTube in 2022, Abby Lee Miller made it very clear that she does not take some of her critics seriously. Even the ones who personally know her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What does Abby Lee Miller think of Josh Gad’s costume?

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but that’s mostly just to shade copycats. Plenty of people feel insulted when they become a Halloween costume. And, let’s be honest, it doesn’t seem overly flattering.

However, Abby Lee Miller did not immediately post any sort of public reaction to Josh Gad’s costume. For hours, fans wondered what she thought.

She has shared posts from fans who dress up as her on Halloween, so she’s down with it in general. That includes this year, when she reposted some of these looks to her Instagram Stories.

Josh Gad attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Emilia Perez” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Then, on Friday afternoon, Abby Lee Miller reposted the Josh Gad video to her Instagram.

“OMGGGGG!! No better compliment in the world than @joshgad playing me…” she announced.

“Are you up for Dance Moms ~ The Musical???” Miller asked Gad. “PS I’m in LA – I can choreograph a routine for your team!”

Dance Moms antagonist Abby Lee Miller is now a YouTuber, using her years of fame to attract attention on the platform. In this video, she pitches the idea of becoming a Bravolebrity. (YouTube)

Wait, is there going to be a ‘Dance Moms’ musical?

There’s a Spongebob Squarepants Broadway musical (the lead from it is currently dating Ariana Grande). There can and will be a musical about almost anything … eventually.

At the moment, though, it sounds like it’s just a fantasy that Abby Lee Miller has. Or maybe she was just trying to plug her potential services in case Josh Gad is in need of a notoriously mean choreographer.

Something tells us that Abby Lee Miller might not enjoy her depiction in a hypothetical musical about Dance Moms. No matter who plays her.