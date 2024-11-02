Miranda Lambert Coming for Ex Blake Shelton With New Music: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oh, Miranda Lambert is coming for Blake Shelton.

Even as divorce rumors follow Miranda and her young, controversial husband, her previous marriage continues to haunt her.

When a Country music marriage like Miranda and Blake splits and both level accusations at the other, it can create a rift in the industry itself.

The good news is that Miranda’s making the most of it. She’s coming for Blake in song, and creating hits out of it.

Miranda Lambert attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

How do fans know that Miranda Lamber its coming for Blake Shelton with her music?

These days, Miranda Lambert is married to Brendan McLoughlin. The 32-year-old former police officer is controversial for more than just his previous career, but they’re still together.

However, for four years, Miranda was married to Blake Shelton. One could argue this he used his version of how their divorce went down to seduce Gwen Stefani.

What she went through with Blake continues to drive much of her music. Some argue that she’s still hung up on the guy, in a manner of speaking.

In this image released on August 13th Blake Shelton attends CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

In September, Miranda Lambert spoke to Taste of Country to acknowledge that her songs are autobiographical — even if she won’t outright name-drop the people involved.

“I signed up to tell the truth,” she characterized at the time.

“And I just feel like it’s important to — good, bad and ugly — tell your story,” Miranda Lambert then expressed.

Miranda Lambert performs during Music for Mutts MuttNation Benefit Show at Ascend Amphitheater on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

What is Miranda Lambert’s music saying about Blake Shelton

When fans say that Miranda Lambert is coming for Blake Shelton, they generally mean that she has issues with how things ended.

The two had a bitter breakup in 2015. Both accused the other of cheating, but Blake quickly moved on with his much more famous new wife, Gwen Stefani.

Blake seemed to come out on top. And many have the impression that he (allegedly!) misled Gwen about his role in his divorce. Remember, she had just ended things with Gavin Rossdale amidst reports of his cheating.

January 17: In this image released on August 13th Blake Shelton performs onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

However, not all of Miranda’s lyrics sound like she’s coming for Blake.

In “Run,” Miranda Lambert sings fairly positively. “Oh this freedom I found, babe, sure wasn’t free / I owe you a lifetime of apologies. I’m tellin’ the truth now / I loved you so much / I’m sorry for lyin’ about who I was.”

That sounds like she’s waxing nostalgic. Or, at least, like she has managed to come to terms with how things ended. That and relive the highlights of their erstwhile marriage.

Miranda Lambert presents an award on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Apparently, she’s seeing things from a new perspective

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, you don’t hear Miranda Lambert coming for Blake Shelton in song these days because she’s been reevaluating how things went down.

“Miranda is older and wiser now and she no longer lays all the blame at Blake’s feet,” the insider dished.

According to the source: “Now it still gives her fodder for writing hit songs!” Well, that’s a great way to cope with an ugly split! Success is the best revenge.