Here is Why Janelle Brown No Longer Speaks to Meri

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown has quite a past with Meri Brown.

But she has no real present.

And it doesn’t sound as if she’ll have a future, either.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

For those unaware, Janelle was actually married to Meri’s brother way back in the day.

“It was very, very short-lived,” Janelle said during an appearance this week on Kate Casey‘s Reality Life podcast of her 1988 wedding and marriage to Adam Barber.

“I think we might have lived together physically, actually lived together for, like, six months. [It] just didn’t take.”

Adam and Janelle divorced in 1990 and did not have any children together.

Fast forward a few years and Janelle and Meri were linked once again after the latter exchanged legal vows with Kody and Janelle became one of his spiritual spouses.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

HOWEVER, in late 2022, Janelle split from Kody.

And then, a few months later, Meri and Kody announced they had terminated their marriage.

In this podcast discussion, meanwhile, Janelle said Meri had been distancing herself from the other sister wives long before her romance with Kody came to an end.

“She and Robyn were always pretty close,” Janelle told Casey of Meri and Kody’s only remaining wife. “So I don’t know if she was separate. But I mean, she and Kody had been estranged for many, many years.”

Once the couple’s 29-year-old child Leon Brown — who came out as transgender in June 2022 — made the decision to leave the family, Meri became even more withdrawn from their home life, according to Janelle.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

“I do think when Leon left the house and she was an empty nester before we were, she started to develop a lot more interest outside of the family,” Janelle continued. “Because yeah, she had time.”

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle tore into her ex.

She called Kody selfish and and self-absorbed and noted that he was an absentee father.

“The kids are all feeling very estranged from you,” she explained to him on air. “There’s a lot of nuances, and I can’t be in the middle.”

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

Kody has taken no real responsibility for how his family has fallen apart.

“We used to go places as a family and now it’s like those who were my partners are now almost like enemies,” Kody said on the Sept. 29 episode of Sister Wives. “It’s awkward. I don’t know what the solution is.”

Mayne not being a total A-hole?

Just a suggestion, dude.