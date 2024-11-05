Janelle Brown Simply Destroyed Kody Brown on Sister Wives This Week

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the wake of this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, we have three simple words for Janelle Brown:

You. Go. Girl!

At one point, as previously discussed, Janelle went off on Robyn Brown… in the middle of an argument with Robyn’s husband.

(Who, of course, just also happens to be Janelle’s ex-husband.)

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

In a heated sit-down with Kody, Janelle delved into why she ended the couple’s relationship after three decades as spiritual spouses.

“You complain about my independence, and I will complain about your selfishness and [you being] self-absorbed,” Janelle told the former polygamist. “You are a little bit.”

From there, Kody sought clarification on the renark, asking, “Is that in the past two years with a divorce?”

This promoted a disagreement from Janelle, who stood on her values and her (correct!) opinion and told her awful ex:

“No, maybe you always were.”

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Janelle took Kody to task for having no real connection to the six kids he shares with her.

“The kids are all feeling very estranged from you,” she explained. “There’s a lot of nuances, and I can’t be in the middle.”

This scene took places several months before the ultimate tragedy… as Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison, took his own life at the age of 25 in March 2024.

From everything we can gather, Kody was not speaking to Garrison at the time he died.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame are featured in this split screen image. (TLC)

As for her personal feelings toward her estranged husband on this November 3 episode of the TLC reality show, Janelle admitted that some rather strong ones still existed.

“I don’t think we even exist in the same universe anymore,” Janelle told Kody.

“I think you’re awesome. And whenever we talk, I still feel that like you’ve got this little, this little hook in me or whatever. But I’ve been so happy [without you] that I don’t foresee a long term thing for us.”

Janelle, who has moved to North Carolina, emphasized to Kody on this installment that the pair were “done” as an item.

Kody Brown has no real relationship with any of his kids. (TLC)

In his own confessional, Kody just continued to prove he’s a very terrible and narcissistic individual.

“I talk about reconciling with her because I’d like to be back in graces with my children,” the father of 18 claimed. “But I know that reconciling with her would require some kind of power game where I gave her all the power in the relationship.”

And while Kody said he thought Janelle having all the power would be “fair,” due to the imbalance of the rest of their marriage in his favor, he added:

“But I’m not interested in that.”

Of course he isn’t.