Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Being Cancelled: I’m Not ‘Mean’, I Swear! 

Ellen DeGeneres’ comeback threats come with a claim: that she’s not really as mean as people describe.

Anyone can make a claim about someone. But so many people shared horror stories about Ellen. Some were in the service industry, and others were staffers on her own (former) show.

However, to hear Ellen tell it, she was just standing up for herself … and got ousted from Hollywood for it.

It looks like she’s gearing up for a comeback after being cancelled. And we should all be as frightened as if we were waiting on her at a restaurant.

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In 2020, a chorus of critics exposed Ellen DeGeneres

Some people didn’t hear allegations that Ellen DeGeneres could be much meaner than her public persona suggested until the 2020 scandal that led to her public downfall.

Others had already read anecdotes about unfavorable encounters online, heard the tales in person, or experienced that side of her themselves. Some service industry professionals dreaded an encounter with her like they’d dread waiting on Jennifer Lopez.

What really blew things open was frustrated staffers on her show going public to describe a horribly toxic workplace environment. What followed was broader condemnation — including from other celebrities.

Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

When it came to her show, a couple of producers ended up getting a lot of the blame for the working environment.

It seemed that the folks in charge really, really hoped that people would forget that people had described Ellen, specifically, as the culprit. (Perhaps this was already laying the groundwork for an Ellen DeGeneres comeback)

To hear Ellen tell it, her wrongdoing was simply not noticing what others were doing. That may have been a mistake on her part, but that’s glossing over a lot of what people had to say about Ellen’s behavior.

Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Is she just a ‘strong woman’ who’s tragically misunderstood?

According to SFGATE, Ellen DeGeneres went on a rant during a recent Santa Rosa, California standup show.

While performing to a fairly crowded room, she claimed: “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

This is where her defense appeared to begin indirectly accusing all of her critics of disliking her for being a successful woman.

Ellen DeGeneres attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Green Eggs And Ham” at Hollywood American Legion on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Her defensive claims continued, framing her behavior as asserting herself — standing up for herself.

“I can be demanding, impatient, and tough,” Ellen described. She then characterized: “I am a strong woman.”

Historically, many bullies have framed their behavior as simply not backing down or staying strong, even when the people they torment are utterly powerless.

In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during “One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief” at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

Be warned: Ellen DeGeneres appears to be preparing for a comeback

Ellen made similar assertions during a standup special in the spring, framing herself as a victim who had to recover.

Obviously, she isn’t a one-dimensional person. She’s a real person with good qualities and bad ones. Unfortunately, when one’s alleged bad qualities make other people’s lives worse, it’s best to acknowledge those flaws instead of pretending that it was just a bunch of catty rumors.

Ellen isn’t backing down from her defensive posture. And, like so many other comedians accused of abhorrent behavior, Ellen has a Netflix special coming out this autumn. Netflix has a deeply weird business model.