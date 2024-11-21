Ellen DeGeneres: I’m Fleeing America! Because of Donald Trump!

America will no longer have Ellen DeGeneres to kick around.

According to The Wrap, DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England and put their Montecito estate on the market.

Moreover, they plan to never return to the United States, a source tells this outlet, allegedly because Donald Trump was re-elected as President this month.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)

DeGeneres endorsed Kamala Harris amid her campaign to defeat Trump and is, of course, in a same-sex marriage.

There’s been concern among many observers that the upcoming Trump administration will roll back various rights, laws and regulations — including the legality of gay marriage.

We can’t say for certain that DeGeneres is worried her union will be voided under a Trump Presidency.

She may just not want to live in a country where so many people voted for someone who has been convicted of 34 felonies… who has been found legally liable of sexual assault… and who very clearly hates anyone who isn’t a rich, white male.

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

DeGeneres was among this country’s more popular celebrities for many years when she hosted her own talk show.

Back in 2020, however, the comedian found herself at the center of an unexpected scandal after multiple employees accused her of creating a hostile work environment.

Often dubbed The Queen of Nice, Ellen was seemingly exposed as The Queen of Mean at the time after numerous editorials were published about the behind-the-scenes antics of Ellen and her producers.

“That ‘be kind’ bullshit only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former worker told BuzzFeed News, for example.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DeGeneres was basically canceled as a result of these allegations.

She has tried to deny accusations of actual harassment here and there, mostly falling back on the line that she isn’t mean-spirited and isn’t any sort of cruel boss.

Instead, Ellen has tried to argue, she simply isn’t the angel the media had previously made her out to be.

“I am many things, but I am not mean,” DeGeneres told a crowd of fans at a comedy show this summer. “I can be demanding, impatient, and tough. I am a strong woman.”

Ellen DeGeneres attends Netflix’s season 1 premiere of “Green Eggs and Ham” at Hollywood Post 43 on November 3, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

DeGeneres came out this year with a stand-up special that she said would be her last, perhaps setting the stage for her to walk away from entertainment with a move such as the one reported above.

Ellen and Portia got married in 2008 and were spotted last week visiting British host Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog, located in Burford, England.

The spouses watched an acoustic performance of The Corrs there and were joined by singer Natalie Imbruglia, best known for the 1997 hit “Torn.”

DeGeneres has already moved to the Cotswolds in south-central England, The Wrap now writes, adding that her Montecito mansion, roughly 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon.

“I decided to take up gardening,” a bitter DeGeneres said on her latest special of what she has been up to of late. “I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on … Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business … Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”