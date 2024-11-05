Diddy Honored by Kids for Birthday Behind Bars While Awaiting Trial

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diddy received a birthday tribute from his kids.

Under other circumstances, it might be heartwarming. Instead, it’s just… sad.

Former allies of Diddy are expressing disgust over his many alleged crimes. At this point, only the worst people alive are defending him. With a few exceptions.

Unfortunately, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are once again showing him their support despite the long list of serious criminal charges against him.

The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Diddy received a ‘happy birthday’ message from his kids

Disgraced rapper Diddy’s seven children are once again putting their inexplicable familial loyalty on display.

On Monday, November 4, Diddy turned 55. He is, of course, behind bars.

However, the seven kids recorded a video (below) to celebrate Diddy on his birthday anyway. The man himself was on the other end of the line, and announced that he was looking forward to seeing his children again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Diddy’s kids then went on to post the video to Instagram. This way, the show of solidarity with their jailed father isn’t just for his benefit.

Not everyone in the video is necessarily old enough to grasp the enormity of what’s happening with Diddy, however.

Love, for example, is just a wee babe. She sang a bit of a solo and very nearly face-planted into the birthday cake.

The kids also wrote a caption for Diddy

“Happy Birthday Pops,” the disgraced rapper’s children wrote alongside the video.

“We love you!” they then declared. Additionally, their caption featured a cake emoji and a red heart emoji.

While Diddy was not able to partake in the cake, it’s clear that he found the gesture to be very touching.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Many may struggle to understand why anyone would support Diddy, including his own kids.

One major theory is that his kids and other close supporters are hedging their bets. Showing loyalty to someone before they go to prison forever costs little, while showing loyalty to someone before they’re acquitted can be rewarding. It’s a pragmatic explanation.

However, many believe that Diddy may have convinced at least some of his children that he’s somehow innocent. It’s unclear what they may believe. Sometimes, families of famous monsters tell themselves all sorts of outlandish things because the truth is too difficult.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

If convicted, Sean Combs could be going to prison for a long time

Generally, when the federal government raids a rich and famous mogul, it’s because they’re reaching the conclusion of a lengthy investigation. When authorities arrested Diddy in September on charges of racketeering, forcible sex trafficking, and more, it was because they felt ready to take this to trial. What they found while conducting the search clearly didn’t discourage prosecutors.

Diddy’s legal team likely expected him to make bail. However, given the enormity of the charges against him and his virtually unlimited resources, he remains behind bars pending his trial.

Obviously, his kids seem to want Diddy home for his next birthday. But many suspect — and even hope — that he will never again mark another year outside of prison walls.