Beyonce Channels Pamela Anderson in ‘Beywatch’ Video To Beg Fans to VOTE!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Beyonce is channeling Pamela Anderson for the best possible reason.

The 2024 election is upon us. As the entire world knew for months, the contest between the convicted felon and a fairly normal politician will come down to the wire.

Which means that every vote, especially in swing states, could make the difference between death and life for countless people.

Beyonce is adopting a Pamela Anderson look to remind everyone to vote. It’s Beywatch, baby.

BeyoncÃ© looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Beyonce is totally twinning with (90s) Pamela Anderson

Though Beyonce has not shared a music video in quite a while (too long, actually!), she just released “Beywatch.”

It’s short. It’s somewhat political. And it features Queen Bey herself singing along to an edit of “Bodyguard,” from her Cowboy Carter album.

Beyonce just happens to be embodying the look of ’90s Pamela Anderson. She’s turning heads. And it’s all about voter turnout. You can watch that video for yourself, below.

4/27/99 West Hollywood, CA. Pamela Anderson at Woody Harrelson’s O2 Bar & Restaurant for the release of Ingrid Newkirk’s new book. (Photo Credit: Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.)

Beyonce’s purpose behind dressing as Pamela Anderson is to encourage everyone to go vote (if they have not already). Voter turnout is a key predictor in how well the election goes — at least, in recent decades.

As a bonus, Beyonce wished everyone a happy “Beylloween.”

While the music video came a little later than Halloween itself, she’s been busy. We’ve all been busy, but Queen Bey has been stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail. She’s not her only celebrity endorsement, but she’s among the most coveted.

Beyonce already weighed in on the 2024 election

Months ago, shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee, Beyonce gave permission for the Harris campaign to play her Lemonade track, “Freedom.”

The campaign of disgraced former president Donald Trump has not received permission to play the song. Instead, the Trump campaign has made often-perplexing musical choices, seemingly at the whim of the candidate’s deteriorating mind.

However, Queen Bey did not stop at signing off on Kamala Harris using her music at rallies.

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris embraces singer BeyoncÃ© at a campaign rally on October 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

She actively campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris

In October, Beyonce stunned and delighted crowds when she stepped out at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Houston.

There, she and Kelly Rowland spoke to advocate for Vice President Harris. In particular, they zeroed in on how Harris will continue to advocate for reproductive freedom after numerous rollbacks stemming from the Trump occupation of the White House.

So many fundamental human rights, and the building blocks of American democracy itself, are riding on the 2024 election. We are all counting on each other to, as Beyonce urges, vote. And to vote well.