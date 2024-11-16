Christina Hall Looks SO Cozy with Her Ex: What’s Going On Here?!

Christina Hall is too cozy with her ex for fans’ comfort. What changed?

It’s no secret that Christina Haack is in a messy divorce.

Her split from Josh Hall has led to upheaval in her television career and to her latest name change.

So it’s a little hard for viewers to watch Christina look so darn cozy with her very recent ex.

A smiling Christina Haack looks very cozy beside Josh Hall on Christina In The Country Season 2, Episode 1. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack and Josh Hall look so cozy

On Tuesday, November 12, the Season 2 premiere of Christina In The Country aired on HGTV.

During the episode, which you can watch below in its entirety, we see Josh and Christina cuddling happily at home in California.

They discuss their projects in Tennessee together. And Christina takes some business calls to discuss the house that they’re renovating.

At home in California, Christina Haack and Josh Hall cuddle on the couch. (Image Credit: HGTV)

All of this is very normal for a married couple who co-star on HGTV together.

However, all of the cozy cuddling on the couch doesn’t really match Christina Haack and Josh Hall as they are now.

Obviously, most viewers understand that these shows film months in advance. But this is such a stark change that fans are wondering if they were faking wedded bliss for the show … or if the marriage really did crumble overnight.

What happened to Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s cozy marriage?

Josh and Christina married in April of 2022. Their wedding was very hush-hush.

In July of 2024, Josh filed to end their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. His filing listed the date of separation as July 8.

It looks like they are poised to fight over money and property. There have already been disputes about Christina selling a house that she owns (he was living there), Josh’s alleged spousal support demands, and more.

Though Josh Hall and Christina Haack looked cozy when Christina In The Country filmed its second season, they were bitter exes by the time that it premiered. (Image Credit: HGTV)

It is entirely possible that, when things went south for the two of them in the summer of 2024, it all unraveled swiftly.

Some marriages spend years, decades, crumbling before our very eyes. Others explode in weeks or even days.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall likely acted during their cozy scenes before they became exes, because reality television is a performance. Whether they were simply playing their roles on their home renovation show or covering up serious marital conflicts … we just don’t know.

Christina Hall speaks her mind in this photo. (Image Credit: HGTV)

it’s strange when real relationships mix with reality TV

As we previously reported, Christina Haack’s The Flip Off series is undergoing some renovations of its own. Why? Because it would originally have co-starred Josh Hall.

Tarek El Moussa is already part of the show. One ex-husband is enough for any cast. (Or two, as Ant Anstead will reportedly appear in a guest role)

Part of the draw of these shows is the dynamic that real couples bring to home renovation series. But the downside is that not all exes are willing to smile for the cameras.