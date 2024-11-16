Sundance Head, Beloved The Voice Winner, SHOT in Stomach

A tragedy appears to have been avoided when it comes to Jason “Sundance” Head, a singer best known for having won The Voice back in 2016.

But the artist could still use a whole bunch of thoughts and prayers right about now.

Late on Friday, the star’s agent told The New York Post that Head had been shot “in the naval area,” but thankfully the wound missed all off his vital organs.

Sundance Head at the launch of DXL’s 2017 Holiday Campaign with DJ Khaled at A.O.C on November 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (GETTY)

The incident took place at Head’s Texas ranch when the singer was all alone.

“This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers,” wrote Head’s wife on Facebook in her first update.

“Sundance has been life-flighted with a gunshot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now.

“Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers.”

Misty Head and recording artist Sundance Head attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A short time later, Misty provided a follow-up message that calmed the nerves of followers and also provided many more key details.

“It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him,” she posted to Facebook on Friday night. “He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off.”

Misty elaborated as follows:

“Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging. I thought he called 911 he didn’t- he put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit but phone wasn’t there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help.

“10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911.”

Wow. Crazy, huh?!?

Sundance competed on season 11 of The Voice as part of coach Blake Shelton’s team, beating out rivals Billy Gilman, Josh Gallagher and Wé McDonald to claim the win.

Most notably, Head won over fans with version of tracks by such superstars as Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Keith Urban.

“Well since no surgery to remove bullet (safer to leave in per trauma Dr) they are releasing him,” Misty also wrote. “Really thankful for the care I’m concerned they are releasing him so soon. He’s already bleeding out of where the wound is also no antibiotics or pain meds being sent home. Probably going to get him home and a second opinion…

“It’s so crazy 7 hours ago he was life flighted and now being released.. continued prayers for quick recovery.”