Brittany Cartwright Says Rehab Hasn't Changed Jax Taylor, Alleges He Still Has 'Rage' Issues

According to Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor’s time in rehab didn’t change him one bit.

If you’re a fan of Vanderpump Rules or the Jax-and-Brittany-based spinoff, The Valley, then you’re probably aware that Jax sometimes struggles to control his temper.

And by that, we mean he throws more temper tantrums than his three-year-old son.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Brittany Cartwright Says Rehab Didn’t Help Jax Taylor

Shortly after Brittany separated from Jax earlier in March, he made the decision to try and regulate some of the personal issues that had caused so many problems in his relationships.

Jax checked into rehab and vowed to change for the sake of his wife and son. Sadly, it seems that his efforts fell flat.

These days, Jax and Brittany are still separated, and she recently filed for divorce. And in a new interview with Bravo producer Alex Baskin, Brittany says Jax is as angry as ever.

“I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days. And the reason, I’m sure it’ll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab,” she said.

“So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant.

“Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change,” Brittany continued.

Brittany Stands By Her Decision

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In the interview, Brittany explained that she decided to file for divorce while Jax was in rehab so that he wouldn’t be able to talk her out of it.

“I’m so glad I did, I’m not changing my mind. I’m so happy with this decision,” she said.

She added that Jax’s actions led her to realize, “This is bad, I can’t stay in this. It was very eye-opening.”

Brittany’s Revenge

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Brittany also spoke about hooking up with Jax’s longtime friend Julian Sensley.

She says the decision was motivated by the fact that “it was somebody that [she] felt [she] knew,” and she “always thought he was so hot.”

“I was just so mad at Jax. I didn’t care if I hurt his feelings like that. Why should I care? [Jax] never cared about how he hurt my feelings for years,” Brittany explained.

“He put me down. He did so much to me that, I’m sorry you’re so upset about who it is, but at the same time, you didn’t give me attention, affection or anything for years.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“So, I was like, you know what? This guy is really hot, and I was taking care of myself, and Jax has no legs to stand on. He hooked up with my friend, let’s all remember that.”

Yes, not only did Jax hook up with Faith Stowers, he did so while he and Brittany were dating!

So he really has no right to get mad at his ex for what she did after she filed for divorce.

But this is Jax Taylor we’re talking about. So he’s probably already thrown multiple tantrums over it.

“