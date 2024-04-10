Brittany Cartwright: My Sex Life with Jax SUCKED Before Our Split!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Valley, viewers learned a little bit more about what led to the recent separation of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

As a quick refresher, the couple announced in late February that their marriage of four years was over … although there have since been some questions over the permanence of this split.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright told podcast listeners at the time.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Taylor later sounded confident that things would work out, however.

On this week’s installment of the aforementioned Vanderpump Rules spinoff, meanwhile?

“When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having sex all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day,” Brittany said in a confessional.

“And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

This episode was filmed awhile back, of course. It’s hard to know when, exactly, it took place amid Jax and Brittany’s journey.

“Where’s my romantic night that you’re supposed to be planning for me?” Brittany asked her spouse at one point, making it clear things were far from perfect.

Taylor, in turn, used the opening of Jax’s Studio City restaurant as an excuse as to why he hadn’t gotten around to that just yet.

“I didn’t realize this bar was going to take up a lot of my time,” he said. “I should’ve known that. There’s just a lot going on right now.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Brittany also acknowledged that becoming parents changed their dynamic, something to which pretty much every mom and dad on the planet can relate.

“Just put the kid first for so long, he’s always going to come first, let’s be real but…” she said.

Yes, let’s be real.

It’s a lot more challenging to feel sexy when children are around and also to find time to be alone, to make things exciting, seductive, etc.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

“I feel like we got to schedule it…” Jax later told friend of sex with Brittany, adding that he used to want sex “three, four times a day all day, every day, and now it’s like, did we do it this month?”

We once again reference the whole kids point made above.

Jax at least took some responsibility for being part of the reason his intimate life with Brittany had gone stale.

“The romantic spark is just not there right now,” he said in a confessional.

“I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Cartwright hasn’t felt this in awhile, though.

“I feel like I was being taken for granted and not appreciated for everything that I’ve been doing for the past nine years,” Brittany previously told People Magazine after filming on The Valley wrapped, referring to the time she dated her costar prior to their June 2019 wedding.

“I’m taking care of my toddler, and I’m also taking care of another toddler named Jax Taylor, because I basically do everything for the household.

“I just want to feel appreciated and want to feel wanted by the person that I’m married to.”