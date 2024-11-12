Denzel Washington Teases His Last Movie & Leaks ‘Black Panther’ Plans

Denzel Washington will film his last movie one day. And he’s discussing some possibilities.

Though Denzel Washington can get a little ornery about internet memes, he is a legendary actor who has earned tremendous respect over his storied career.

He will also turn 70 years old in December. Some actors remain on screen until their 80s and beyond. Others choose retirement.

Gladiator II won’t be Denzel Washington’s last movie. But what will?

Which film will be Denzel Washington’s last movie?

Back in August, Denzel Washington acknowledged that, at this stage in his monumental career, there aren’t many films left for him to do.

However, the Oscar winner has some candidates in mind for his last movie.

And, as if channeling the spirit of the (very much alive) Tom Holland, he may have let a bit more slip out than he intended.

Amidst his press tour for Gladiator II, Denzel Washington spoke to Australia’s Today. You can watch that video below.

He dished that Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in the third Black Panther film.

The first to Black Panther films were incredible entries in the MCU. The prospect of a third featuring Denzel Washington and potentially being his final movie is

The MCU isn’t the only potential spot for Denzel Washington’s last movie

Denzel Washington is also part of a new Steve McQueen project. He is also working on a film adaptation of Othello.

“For me it’s about the filmmakers,” the actor explained. “Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best.”

Denzel Washington admitted: “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

“I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70,” Denzel Washington commented. That production will co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

“After that, I am playing Hannibal,” he noted. Washington refers there to the historical Carthaginian general, not to the iconic fictional antihero, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

“After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther,'” he listed. Denzel Washington continued: “After that, I’m going to do the film ‘Othello,’ After that, I’m going to do King Lear.”

Ultimately, Denzel Washington vowed: “After that, I’m going to retire.”

Incidentally, this is not the Oscar winner’s first connection to the Black Panther films. Prior to his tragic passing in 2020, the late Chadwick Boseman revealed that Denzel Washington had paid for his acting classes one summer.

That lineup of films sounds like a fine send-off to a storied acting career. That said, perhaps the order will surprise even Denzel Washington. And maybe something else will crop up and turn out to be his actual last movie.