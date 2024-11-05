Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2: Is [SPOILER] About to Be Killed Off?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We’re just days away from the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, and social media is loaded with spoilers.

Naturally, not all of the rumors and speculation can be trusted.

But fans are very concerned about the reports that Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler will meet his demise.

Cole Hauser attends Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

We probably don’t need to tell you that the rest of this article will contain revealing information about the plot of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2. Don’t read on if you wish to be surprised!

Yellowstone Spoilers: Is This The End For Rip Wheeler?

The rumors started back in 2022, when the official Yellowstone Instagram page attempted to promote Season 5 of this Paramount drama by paying tribute to Rip, most likely the show’s most beloved character.

“Celebrating Rip Wheeler today and always,” the caption to this post read, continuing as follows:

“PS: Get ready, #YellowstoneTV fans. Something big is coming.”

That was all the account needed to state in order to get folks buzzing — in a very fearful sense of the term.

Cole Hauser from 'Yellowstone' (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land)

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section of this tribute, sharing their disdain for the caption and speculating that there might be trouble for Rip and Beth on upcoming Yellowstone episodes.

“Idc what happens in this next season just DO NOT take Rip away from Beth!” one person wrote.

Another added:

“‘Something big is coming’ hmm, spoiler. Way to ruin it, he’s probably gonna die.”

Cole Hauser attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

A third person, meanwhile, said that without Beth or Rip, he/she would see “no point in watching” the program.

Another social media user added: “If he dies all Rip fans will riot.”

This all seemed a wee bit presumptive, given that it was based on just a few words via Instagram.

Maybe we should all just take a deep breath and see what the actor who portrays Rip has to say about all of this.

Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Parade, Cole was asked if Rip will survive the Yellowstone series finale.

(There’s been talk of uncanceling Yellowstone and bringing it back for a sixth season. But as of right now, the upcoming episodes will be the show’s last.)

“You’ll have to wait. Listen, Rip does a lot of the killing. I’ll tell you that,” he replied.

Cole Hauser attends the LA Press Day (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

An Unconventionally Happy Marriage

As for where things may be headed between Rip and Beth?

“They’ve known each other for so long, there’s this kind of almost childish playfulness between the two of them that you just fall in love with,” Hauser told The Insider of the beloved couple.

Yellowstone kicks off Season 5, Part 2 on Sunday, November 10.

Cole Hauser attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Sadly, the new episodes likely will not feature any appearances from Kevin Costner.

He left the show following a series of disputes with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Thankfully, Sheridan will have half a season to finish telling the epic tale of this generation of Duttons.

We can’t wait.