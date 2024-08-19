Yes, That's Ben Affleck's Cousin on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ben Affleck’s cousin has his own claim to fame.

It’s probably safe to say that Ben Affleck’s weird life is not going how he’d imagined it a few years ago.

Apparently, this is a family trait. And so, perhaps, is marrying women named “Jen.”

Zac Affleck, Ben Affleck’s cousin, is making his reality TV debut on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Ben Affleck’s cousin is now a Hulu star

Zac Affleck is Ben Affleck’s cousin — once removed. “Once removed” is often said as a joke (and even more often conflated with “second cousin”), but it means that Zac’s father is the first cousin of Ben Affleck (and his widely reviled brother, Casey Affleck).

28-year-old Zac will make his debut on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alongside his wife, Jen Affleck.

Jen bears the dubious honor of being “TikTok famous.” She has over one million followers on the video app. And that social media infamous is, of course, integral to the Hulu reality series.

On Thursday, August 15, People shared a statement from Jen Affleck.

She emphasized that she feels “excited to talk about the things that have happened” in her relationship. “It feels like we got ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on September 6. On Hulu, of course, as the streaming platform (like Netflix) continues to aim for cheaper-to-produce reality series as the streaming bubble wavers.

Who is Ben Affleck’s cousin-in-law, Jen?

Jen Affleck is a “momfluencer,” which sounds like a new concept but is arguably just a reinvention of the out-of-favor “mommy blogger” concept. While Zac isn’t very active on social media and hasn’t spoken publicly about the Hulu series, Jen give off a very different vibe.

On her TikTok page, Ben Affleck’s cousin-in-law has even joked about wanting to be the next Jennifer Lopez. We suspect that the other Jen has not offered her any tips for walking in her footsteps.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of internet-famous young Mormon influencers. The series follows them in the wake of a scandal involving sex and swinging.

In 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul announced her divorce from husband Tate Paul. This was the tipping point — and the scandal spilled out into the open.

“The whole group was intimate with each other,” Taylor confessed in a TikTok video. “Tate has made out with several girls and other things, and I’ve made out with all of the husbands and vice versa.” And things went much further than kissing, at times crossing the established “soft-swinging” marital boundaries.

Who stars on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ on Hulu?

Taylor introduced Dakota Mortenson to fans and followersin July of 2022. She had, she reported, “cheated with” him. It appears that she slept with him without her husband’s approval, which unravels the trust in any relationship.

It is Taylor’s hope that Hulu viewers will understand her more completely than anyone can simply by following the drama on TikTok.

Additionally, the series will deal with other realities of these young momfluencers’ lives, from alcohol use, an arrest, and more.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives also stars Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt.

As with Ben Affleck’s cousin Zac, various other husbands and relatives appear on the series.

It’s unclear how much story these messy young TikTok denizens have to offer. But we’re sure that the first season is going to be full of drama and a lot of nonsense.