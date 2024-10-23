‘Southern Charm’ Star Dead, Heartbroken Patricia Altschul Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A fan-favorite Southern Charm star is dead, and fans are mourning.

Sometimes, Southern Charm news is fairly neutral. Other times, it’s exciting — or polarizing.

This time, it’s just plain sad.

Patricia Altschul has taken to social media to report the death of a beloved Southern Charm fixture: her butler.

Southern Charm fan-favorites Patricia Altschul and Michael Kelcourse. (Image Credit: Bravo)

An iconic ‘Southern Charm’ star has died

On Wednesday, October 23, Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul took to her Instagram page to share the news. Her beloved butler, Michael Kelcourse, has passed away.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael,” she began. Patricia detailed that Michael “left us yesterday morning in Sarasota.”

She characterized: “More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

“Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many,” Patricia Altschul wrote accurately. She cited: “As his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite.”

Patricia added: “Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days.”

Concluding her caption, the Southern Charm star wrote: “I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

The late Michael Kelcourse was a fixture on ‘Southern Charm’ for years

Patricia Altschul included Michael Kelcourse, already her longtime butler, on the Southern Charm premiere back in 2014.

Michael poured glasses of champagne and of course his famous gin-only cocktails at Patricia’s mansion. Most of the cast of the Bravo series have been guests at these parties over the seasons.

Additionally, Michael joined Patricia for behind-the-scenes moments for Bravo. And who among us can forget Patricia and Michael’s upscale visits to McDonald’s?

In February of 2021, Michael Kelcourse suffered an acute spinal stroke. The result was paralysis from the chest down. Michael was no longer able to work for Patricia, but she shared that she had continue to provide for his care.

“I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes,” she shared with Southern Charm fans at BravoCon in 2022. “They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van.”

Patricia detailed: “He’s living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He’s in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they’re there to take care of him on a daily basis.”

Fans are mourning Michael Kelcourse

As Patricia has shared in the past, Michael enjoyed the modicum of fame that came with his appearances on Southern Charm. According to her, he would even fabricate chores to do around her house just to run into more fans so that he could offer garden tours.

As you can see from the above Instagram post, Patricia Altschul broke the sad news just weeks before his passing that Michael had suffered another stroke.

He received an influx of cards from fans and other well-wishers. We’re sure that this brought him some measure of comfort during what turned out to be his final weeks of life. He will be missed.