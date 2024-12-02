‘Southern Charm’ Season 10: Cast, Premiere Date, Spoilers, And More

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Southern Charm Season 10 can’t come quickly enough!

Many Bravo fans are still reeling from the Southern Charm Season 9 drama.

But … when is Season 10?

Fear not: Bravo recently made some major announcements, and new episodes will be here before you know it. Here’s everything that we know about the cast, the storylines, and when to expect the premiere.

Olivia Flowers, Shep Rose, Andy Cohen, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, and Austen Kroll on the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Cast: New Faces, Old Drama

Back in May, Bravo officially renewed Southern Charm for its tenth season. That was not a surprise — the reality series is infamous, entertaining, and arguably played a role in the rise and fall of a couple of Hollywood marriages.

Each new season comes with changes — whether it’s the cast, the storylines, behind-the-scenes drama, or all three.

Season 10 of Southern Charm will feature a new cast member, and it’s someone already familiar to many reality TV viewers.

Members of the Bachelor Nation will recognize Salley Carson, of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

In March of 2022, she confirmed on Instagram that she had moved back to Charleston. The following month, People confirmed her casting.

We don’t yet know what sort of storyline she’ll offer to Bravo viewers.

However, she seems to be very good friends with Venita Aspen.

That dynamic will be fun to watch, judging by their social media activities.

Venita Aspen is beautiful, friendly, and loves to host her friends. She is the quintessential Southern belle — just ask her Southern Charm castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Which ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Are Returning for Season 10?

We can now confirm that along with Salley, America’s Next Top Model and Below Deck alum Molly O’Connell will be joining the cast.

She has appeared on the show before, in a minor role. She showed up during a party on Southern Charm Season 6. At that time, some reports claimed that she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were in a relationship.

Patricia Altschul’s close friend Ryan Albert will also be joining the cast. But what of returning cast members?

Madison LeCroy smiles delightedly on Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It will surprise no one to hear that Madison LeCroy confirmed her return to the show in March.

She will be hosting the first part of the season.

Madison has really calmed down in a lot of ways since her villain era.

She could always return to that, though … which remains part of her appeal as part of the cast.

Austen Kroll and Shep Rose hash things out, while Craig Conover stands between them. If we never watch Craig eat chicken wings again, it will be too soon. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Madison will joined by a roster of familiar faces:

Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, and Shep Rose have all announced that they’ll be back for Southern Charm Season 10.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas announced that he’d quit the show last month, a move that left fans stunned. However, he made the decision well into production on Season 10 — and he appears in thr trailer — so he will likely appear in many, if not most of the episodes.

Otherwise, not many surprises here. Especially Venita. Casting her friend for the show would be a weird choice if they aren’t keeping her on it.

Craig Conover gossips about his friend’s love life while getting mani-pedis. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Fans were particularly excited about the return of Jarrett Thomas.

Remember, he had become something of a load-bearing cast member, because he’d dished on Austen and Taylor hooking up.

We still don’t know exactly why JT decided to quit, but in his announcement, he alluded to “an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

And there’s still hope that Rodrigo Reyes, whom we saw on Season 9, will make a comeback in some capacity.

It appears that Olivia Flowers short-circuited for a moment on the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who ISN’T returning for Season 10? Olivia Flowers, For One

That said, Rod Razavi and Olivia Flowers will not return.

“I’m not on this new season. So, I have a lot more free time,” Olivia revealed during a July episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “I was super bummed.”

Olivia hinted that her departure was not her decision. “I have this new relationship and I’m choosing another path,” she said. “But I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company. It was just, kind of, asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much.’”

It seems production was attempting to drive the fact that she was on a “different path.” Indeed, she has been spending a lot of time in Texas to be closer to her family and she was prioritizing seeing her new man. “I’m really glad that I did go off and do that. He was the best part that came out of that year,” Flowers said of her boyfriend. “But had I known it was working against me or making people think that I wasn’t there choosing a different path? Maybe I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it.”

Remember, Olivia was not a happy camper for a lot of Season 9.

Sometimes, that kind of drama helps someone negotiate a pay raise and boost their reality career. Other times, it can mean that someone’s too miserable to keep filming. That’s always pretty bleak. And very sad.

Leva Bonaparte chats with Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Over the summer, alarm bells started going off over rumors that Leva Bonaparte might not return.

Throughout that time, she continued showing up with the show’s other stars, including Venita, on social media.

The situation led many to concluse that she’s returning to the show in a full-time capacity. But it now appears that that’s not the case.

However, it’s conceivable that she’s just very busy and might have a reduced, “Friend of” role for Season 10.

Auston Kroll arrives with a gift for Madison Lecroy (his ex) and Brett Randle (her husband). Does he make it awkward? Of course. (Image Credit: Bravo)

When will ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 premiere?

Bravo has announced Season 10 will premiere on December 5!

The announcement comes several months after we learned that the show had resumed filming.

A week after Bravo announced the renewal in May, Madison shared a clip of her in front of a green screen, hinting that she was back to work on the show. “Let the games begin!” she captioned the video.

Bravo is smart to take their time with production, as anticipation for this season has reached a fever pitch.

As for what storylines Season 10 is likely to feature, we have a little more info.

Craig Conover speaks to the confessional camera on the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

These days, Craig and Shep have some strain in their friendship.

They need to have a serious heart-to-heart before they can renew their friendship in earnest — and Craig has hinted that they’ll have that conversation on camera.

On a lighter note, Craig and Austen have a new bar in Charleston.

We’ll definitely see that, and perhaps where it intersects with Austen’s romance with Audrey Pratt. Many of these storylines are touched upon in the first trailer for Season 10:

Meanwhile, Shep is navigating the waters of his breakup with Taylor.

“Everyone’s going their own direction, and we’re all trying to figure out how to maintain a friendship, or a relationship, for that matter,” Shep recently told Bravo.

There’s also a new love in Shep’s life, as the network reports that he’s “fallen head-over-heels” for “a former Miss Bahamas.”

As if we could possibly be any more excited about this season!