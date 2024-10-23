Kate Cassidy Continues to Mourn Liam Payne: “My Heart is Shattered”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Cassidy remains shocked and saddened to her core.

Following the sudden death of Liam Payne, the singer’s girlfriend of two years has penned a new tribute in his honor… taking to Instagram to share photos of the couple and a heartfelt message about their past and hoped-for future.

Liam Payne performs on stage at the “One Direction iHeartRadio Album Release Party” hosted by Ryan Seacrest at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles Â– Clear Channel’s new music and events venue located at The Burbank Studios in Burbank. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now,” Cassidy wrote, addressing Payne directly.

“You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

Cassidy previously broke her silence on this tragedy on October 18.

As you very likely know by now, the One Direction alum fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina this month.

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Payne died from “multiple injuries involving ‘internal and external hemorrhage,’” and was believed to be in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness” at the time of the fall.

Additional investigations have since concluded that Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died, including the presence of pink cocaine.

Cassidy, meanwhile, started dating the late 31-year old in 2022.

Liam Payne and Katie Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

She said on October 23, though, that the couple talked about a lot more than just dating.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444,” wrote the model, adding elsewhere:

“You are — because I can’t say were — my best friend, the love of my life and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did.

“Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into…

“None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by myself. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction pose in the press room during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In addition to Cassidy, Payne is survived by his parents, his two older sisters and his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey.

Numerous celebrities, such as Justin Bieber, have expressed their extreme sympathy and sorrow in the wake of Payne’s passing.

“You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel,” Cassidy concluded on Wednesday.

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories everywhere I go.”