Sister Wives Stars Continue to Mourn Garrison Brown: Read the New Tributes

It has been one week since Garrison Brown was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot at the age of 25.

As you might imagine, however, and as anyone with a pulse would definitely understand, the pain and grief from this tragedy remains strong, powerful and right on the surface for all who knew him well — and loved him dearly.

Take Christine Brown, for example.

Last week, the long-time Sister Wives cast member mourned her quasi stepson on social media.

Gwendlyn Brown mostly gets along well with her famous mom. (TLC)

Then, over this past weekend, Christine shared a new upload of some recent Garrison photos, writing as a caption to the heartbreaking montage:

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son.”

She added the following hashtags, too:

#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough.

One group photo from this carousal featured nearly two dozen Sister Wives family members smiling together, while another depicted Garrison in a patterned tee shirt, looking energetic and happy.

It’s just so sad all around.

Ever since the public learned of Garrison’s suicide, we’ve also learned that the 25-year old sent a troubling text message to some acquaintances that prompted concern from his mother, Janelle.

She alerted her other kids to this text… her son, Gabriel, agreed to go check on his brother… and then discovered Garrison’s corpse inside of his apartment bedroom.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

On Sunday, Madison Brush (née Brown) wrote the following on Instagram in regard to her brother:

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again.

“I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Elsewhere, Gwendlyn shared one of the family photos that her mom, Christine, posted to Instagram.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Many Sister Wives fans, meanwhile, have noted that Kody Brown hasn’t issued any sort of solo statement since the suicide of his son.

It’s been documented on this TLC reality show how Garrison clashed with Kody over the latter’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, which severely limited how often his kids could see their friends and/or significant others.

In a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed concern over her her child’s lack of connection with their father as a result of these family rules.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

She later added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Kody Brown has a stern expression on his face in this photo. (TLC)

According to the official police report, obtained by TMZ, Garrison’s roommates told authorities last week that Garrison had been dealing with substance abuse, with one of them claiming Garrison “drinks every night.”

This same roommate (named Addison) said she and Garrison had been talking of late about Depression.

The report went on to say that Addison “stated that he knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

We continue to send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Garrison Brown.

May he rest in peace.