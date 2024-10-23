Gabrielle Union Trolled By Plastic Surgery Accusations After Red Carpet Pic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gabrielle Union has fans questioning her face, with some accusing her of having work done.

Though she and Dwayne Wade are one of the entertainment industry’s most beloved couples, Gabrielle has faced controversy and even backlash before.

This time, some of her own fans are concerned about a dramatic change in her appearance.

Did Gabrielle Union change her face? Some fans suggest that there’s a less surgical explanation.

Gabrielle Union attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Recent photos show Gabrielle Union looking different in her face

On Saturday, October 19, Gabrielle Union attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She walked the red carpet alongside numerous other stars.

Her ensemble included a deep purple sequined Elie Saab gown. She attended with husband Dwyane Wade.

However, a perceived sharpness to Gabrielle Union’s face caught fans’ eyes. Did she undergo some sort of surgery?

Gabrielle Union attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Why would she do this to her face? I am devastated,” expressed one dismayed Instagram commenter.

“What. Happened. To. Her. Face,” another asked dramatically.

One Instagram user alleged that Gabrielle Union “Needs to take the fillers out.”

Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of “Riff Raff” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Not everyone agrees that Gabrielle Union had work done on her face

“Why did she mess with her face?” an additional Instagram commenter demanded to know.

“I am distracted by the face work!” another exclaimed.

One Instagram comment wrote: “The first thing I noticed was the area around her mouth. What happened?”

Gabrielle Union attends the UK Premiere of “In Vogue: The 1990s” on September 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Other fans spoke up to disagree with the Gabrielle Union face surgery theories, suggesting a simpler explanation: strong makeup contour. “I hope that a really sharp cheek contour and not buccal fat removal,” one Instagram commenter suggested.

“This contour is crazy. MUA wrong for this …” another opined.

“I think that’s a sharp contour and pointy at the mouth corners,” another reasoned. “Why, I’m not sure.”

Gabrielle Union of ‘Riff Raff’ poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Sometimes, makeup is a simpler explanation — and more likely to be true

A famous makeup contouring video wisely warns that “if men find out we can shapeshift, they’re going to tell the church.” While that is humorous hyperbole, it’s a great reminder of how dramatically two-dimensional makeup

Gabrielle Union has had strong, beautiful cheekbones for years. Some might call her “apple cheeked.” It wouldn’t take much makeup to give her face a sharper appearance.

It’s unclear how many of these commenters actually believed that she’d undergone surgery and how many were just speaking up to sound like they’d noticed it, too. But it’s always smart to remember that the simpler answer is usually right.