Disney Teases Selena Gomez Joining ‘Agatha All Along’ After Rumor Takes Off

A Selena Gomez Agatha All Along cameo could be spectacular. And it could make a surprising amount of sense.

We’re halfway through Disney+ premiere season of the long-awaited Agatha All Along, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

The reviews for WandaVision spinoff are decidedly positive, both from critics and fans alike.

The latter felt particularly justified when one of their conspiracy theories about a new character turned out to be very true!

Now, they’ve moved on to the next item on the wishlist: Selena Gomez making her MCU debut.

Sounds crazy – except honestly, it’s really not. In truth, crazier things have happened – and Disney has already playing into the idea!

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Whispers say that Selena Gomez appears in ‘Agatha All Along’

Each new MCU project brings exciting Marvel cameo rumors. Some of them turn out to be true — like Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra in Deadpool.

Thus far, the whispers of Taylor Swift playing Dazzler, a mutant pop star, have yet to materialize.

Where on the spectrum do the Selena Gomez Agatha All Along rumors fall? Well, let’s look at the context.

Claims of Selena Gomez appearing in some capacity on Agatha All Along have been in circulation since late 2023.

It makes sense. She’s an enormously talented actress with multiple Disney ties, from her teen acting era to Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. (More on that in a bit).

Selena is also an exceptional singer. Given that the show takes its name from a WandaVision song and also co-stars Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Selena sounds like a very good fit.

Adding her voice to the Ballad of the Witches Road would be sensational. But these are just a few reasons why she’d be a good fit.

Where’s the proof she’s joining the cast? Enter Aubrey Plaza to the chat.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Beloved actress Audrey Plaza plays Rio Vidal, one of the witches of Agatha All Along.

Like the rest of the cast, she feels perfect for this witchy role. It also feels like Marvel really leaned into market research on the passionate LGBTQ+ audience for WandaVision and decided to, as Erika Jayne might say, “give the gays everything they want.”

When Aubrey took to Instagram to share her character poster ahead of the September 18 Agatha All Along premiere, one comment in particular drew people’s attention.

In a reply to Aubrey Plza’s Instagram post of her Agatha All Along character post, Selena Gomez left a simple affirming comment. What does it mean? (Image Credit: Instagram)

Selena Gomez herself, the Queen of Instagram with nearly half a billion followers, responded to Aubrey Plaza with a “fire” emoji.

Now, we’ve seen billionaire singers use Instagram to promote Marvel projects from people they admire. Taylor boosted Deadpool & Wolverine without appearing in it. It’s always possible that Selena is doing the same for Agatha All Along.

But this is just the first piece of a larger puzzle!

During the “Agatha All Along” sequence of WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn portrays Agatha Harkness in a montage that reveals her involvement in the entire season’s events. (Image Credit: Disney+)

It Makes Perfect Sense For Selena To Join The Coven

WandaVision was chalk full of television references. Wanda Maximoff’s ability to warp reality had transformed a town into a living sitcom, like if Once Upon A Time had a bigger budget and more consistent writing.

There is a prominent theory that Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place. We have no idea of the potential context of this, except that there are many possibilities with ample precedent within the MCU.

Remember, Disney+ is developing a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series starring David Henrie. It’s smart to have a soft promo for the project. (And even if it doesn’t happen, the rumor can only help the show)

As for the vehicle by which we might meet Alex Russo, Selena Gomez’s character … there are a lot of possibilities. Remember, Agatha’s been inside a living television show before. Magical hijinks are almost inevitable.

Selena Crosses Over Into The MCU – Kind Of

We mentioned Only Murder In The Building before, and as of October 2024, there are no bigger shows for the House of Mouse than Selena’s joint effort with Steve Martin and Martin Short and the debut of Agatha All Along.

With that in mind, and perhaps jumping off the feverish demand to see Selena in the MCU, Disney dropped a huge hint that it wasn’t such a far-fetched idea with a new promo for both shows!

In the video, Agatha takes over the Arconia, speaking directly to Selena’s character Mabel over the wireless radio in her apartment. Agatha is even seen in the window of the now famous NYC apartment complex in the opening credits.

Is it just a PR stunt to promote the shows? Of course, but it proves that a cross over is possible – so maybe this is just the beginning?

Fan Theories Keep Turning Out To Be Right On The Money

Quick spoiler alert for anyone who is watching to watch when all the episodes are out:

Since the appearance of Joe Locke in the trailers as “Teen”, fans guessed that he would turn out to be a crucial character in the MCU. And they were very right!

In the fifth episode, Agatha All Along confirmed Teen is actually Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, aka one of Marvel’s best comics characters. Billy is more than just the son of Scarlet Witch and grandson of Magneto — he’s immensely powerful.

Remember Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez from Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness? In comics, he was the demiurge who created her home universe before the two became teammates.

Billy Kaplan brings us one step closer to having a solid Young Avengers starting lineup. But we desperately need Teddy Altman (Hulkling, who is both Skrull and Kree).

But aside from all that, it proves that fans are tapped into what Disney is playing at with this series. And so, if the Wiccan theory can turn out to be true, why not the Selena one!