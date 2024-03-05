Why Is Victoria Beckham in Crutches? Fans Concerned After Paris Fashion Week

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Why was Victoria Beckham using crutches during her show at Paris Fashion Week?

Fans are obviously feeling curious after spotting the Spice Girls alum and style icon. People worry about the star even when she doesn’t seem to.

Fortunately, Victoria Beckham’s friends and family are in the know.

So what happened? Is she okay?

Victoria Beckham attends the Premiere Of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Why is Victoria Beckham using crutches?

Paris Fashion Week in 2024 ran from February 26 until March 5. That’s just over one week — thanks to the Leap Day.

At the major industry event, designer Victoria Beckham took part in the show as usual, presenting her expert creations and appearing on the catwalk after her models had strutted their stuff.

But her use of crutches raised curious questions from fans who wondered if she has an injury or is recovering from surgery.

Victoria Beckham herself hinted at the answer in February

Taking to her Instagram in February 2024, she shared a photo of her foot covered with a bag of ice.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me,” she wrote.

She then detailed the cause of her apparent injury, writing that she “fell over in the gym!!!”

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David Beckham handsomely weighed in on his wife’s injury

Victoria’s husband used his own Instagram Story to share another detail.

In his photo (which Instagram has since automatically deleted), he shared a photo of her foot wearing a medical boot, as one does to recover from a variety of foot and ankle injuries.

“Apparently,” David penned, “my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break.” That is both good and bad news — a clean break is easier to heal (unlike, say, a shattered bone), but it also means a broken bone rather than a sprain.

Victoria Beckham attends the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha on March 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

How long will Victoria Beckham need crutches?

Obviously, we are not Victoria Beckham’s team of doctors, who are presumably medical professionals and British. We do not know the precise details of her injury, beyond what she and her husband have shared.

However, treatment for a fracture requires restricted movement for weeks — if you want it to heal properly. On average, she’s facing down at least six weeks in a boot — and likely using crutches for that long or more.

It’s very likely that Victoria will continue to use crutches and keep her foot in a boot until at least the final days of March.