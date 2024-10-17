Maya Henry, Liam Payne’s Former Fiancé, Says One Direction Star Predicted Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maya Henry, the ex-fiance of One Direction star Liam Payne, is speaking out in the wake of the singer’s tragic death.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Liam fell to his death from the balcony of a hotel room in Argentina on Wednesday.

The matter is still being investigated, and it’s too soon to determine whether or not the fall was intentional.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the “Ron’s Gone Wrong” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Liam’s Private Pain

But many who knew Liam say that he had been struggling with mental health issues in recent years.

In fact, earlier this week, Maya appeared on a podcast to reveal that the singer spoke of his own death often.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well,’” she alleged while appearing on the “The Internet Is Dead.”

“He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.’”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the eBay & GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

Maya described the move as a “manipulation tactic” to make her feel bad for their breakup.

Maya Henry Recalls Emotional Abuse

“There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it,” she continued.

“He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond. It’s just always the same cycle.”

Maya revealed that in February, Liam called her mother and said, “I’m not going to be around much longer.”

Maya Henry attends the “Lightyear” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“I don’t play with death. If you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done. I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness,” Maya said of that moment.

“He would always just say, ‘I’m so sorry for everything I’ve done. I can’t live with myself,’ but then is continuing to try and traumatize me.”

Liam’s Lifestyle Was a Cause of Concern

Maya also recalled that when she announced her novel based on her relationship with Liam, his friends warned her not to publish it.

Maya Henry attends the CLD PR NYFW Kickoff Event & Gifting Experience at Public Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for CLD PR)

She claims that at least one friend warned her that if “something happened” to Liam it would be her fault.

“I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, ‘OK, he’s saying these things, I have to help him because if I don’t I won’t be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,’” Maya recalled.

Liam’s Legal Troubles

According to People, Liam received a cease and desist letter from Maya’s lawyers just days before his death.

A source tells the outlet that Liam “was extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues” involving his ex in the final days of his life.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

According to The Daily Mail (via Page Six), the letter was sent “following the emergence of new and concerning information.”

Obviously, there’s still a great deal that we don’t know about Liam’s life and his final days.

But based on comments from Maya Henry and others, it sounds as thought the former 1D star was not in a good place.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.