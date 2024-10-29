Amy Slaton Cries Over High Heels on 1000-Lb Sisters: Watch!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Slaton will grow especially emotional on the October 29 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

But not for a reason you might expect.

Amy Slaton looks on here in this 1000-Lb Sisters scene. (TLC)

In a sneak peek at this installment of the TLC reality show, which you can watch over at E! News, Slaton goes on a special shopping trip to celebrate her extreme recent weight loss.

“I always wanted a pair of heels, but I was never skinny enough,” Amy says on air. “When you’re fat and blind, your balance is kind of off, so on the ground is more sturdy.”

Indeed, in the past, we’ve witnessed sibling Tammy accomplish various life milestones that weren’t previously possible — all because she has shed hundreds of pounds.

On this episode, it is Amy’s turn to do the same.

Amy Slaton should be so proud of all the weight she has lost. (TLC)

“When you lose weight, you’re not only losing it in your belly, your legs, your boobs, your ass, you’re losing it everywhere, your fingers and feet included,” Amy explains to viewers in this clip. “I never know my shoe size.”

This is the sort of stuff the average individual never has to consider, you know?

While shopping for high heels on this episode, Slaton even breaks down in tears.

“When I try on the skinny heels, it feels awkward,” she says. “It made me feel like a baby cow trying to walk for the first time. I haven’t gotten my sea legs yet.”

Amy Slaton is very sad on the sixth season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

The mother of two shares sons Gage Deon Halterman, 4, and Glenn Allen Halterman, 2, with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

She is under investigation by Child Protective Services after getting arrested this summer at a Tennessee zoo and charged with drug possession and child endangerment.

The latest season of 1000-Lb Sisters, however, was filmed long before this incident took place.

We don’t expect any coverage of it to air in 2024.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Going back through time to when this episode was filmed, though, Amy is able to appreciate the small things.

She’s able to acknowledge just how far she has come.

“It’s registering that I have lost weight, and I’m not going to break the damn heel,” she tells viewers. “It’s a good moment.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.