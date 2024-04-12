O.J. Simpson’s Last Words Before Death: What He Really Said

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shortly after news of O.J. Simpson’s death went public, rumors about the infamous football legend’s last words began to spread like wildfire on social media.

As you probably could’ve guessed, many guessed OJ made a deathbed confession about the most infamous aspect of Simpson’s bizarre life — the 1994 double murder for which he was arrested and later acquitted.

The trial became a national obsession, and it continues to loom large on the landscape of American pop culture.

So, it should come as no surprise that many, many, MANY tweets went viral with claims that O.J. confessed to the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, before he passed.

O.J. Simpson listens to audio recording played during an evidentiary hearing for O.J. Simpson in Clark County District Court in Clark County District Court May 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Julie Jacobson-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson’s Last Words: Did He Really Confess to Double Murder?

But while it might be tempting to believe that the mystery has finally been solved all these decades later, there’s no evidence that O.J. confessed to anything in his final moments.

In fact, details of the 76-year-old’s last days have been hard to come by — and that’s no accident.

According to multiple insider reports, Simpson declined rapidly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

O.J. Simpson appears in court for a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center 09 November, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo credit should read Steve Marcus/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, he apparently had sufficient time to arrange meetups with the most important people in his life during his final days.

According to a new report from The New York Post, all five of O.J.’s kids were by his side as he passed away.

Two of those offspring were from his marriage to Nicole; they clearly harbor no ill will toward their father, who was acquitted of Nicole’s murder but later found liable in civil court.

O.J. Simpson speaks during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson’s Friends and Family May Have Signed NDAs

The Post also claims that Simpson’s friends, family, and medical staffers were “forced” to sign non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing his final hours.

So we may never know what sort of message the football and TV icon wished to impart in his last moments.

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J.’s Final Video

We do know, however, that Simpson’s final public words were shared on X (formerly Twitter) on February 11.

In addition to sharing his predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, O.J. shared an update on his health and admitted for the first time that he had been dealing with some medical issues.

“Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me,” he said in a video posted to the sire.

O.J. Simpson returns to the courtroom after a lunch break during the fifth day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

“My health is good. I mean, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks,” Simpson continued.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and those good, positive words. Thank you.”

We’re sure that more information — including more unsubstantiated theories — about O.J. Simpson’s last words and final hours will emerge in time.

But it sounds like many of the details of his final days will forever remain unknown.