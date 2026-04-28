Brittany Cartwright Urged to ‘Lay Off the Plastic Surgery’ Following Latest …

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The Valley star Brittany Cartwright has never concealed her fondness for plastic surgery.

In fact, she documented her breast implant surgery on multiple episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

But these days, Brittany’s Instagram followers believe her fixation on fine-tuning her appearance has gone too far.

Brittany Cartwright attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The mother of one posted the pic below earlier this week, and she was promptly flooded with comments about her “new face.”

Multiple users encouraged Britteny to “STOP messing with [her] face [and] body” and “lay off the plastic surgery.”

“You are unrecognizable,” one commenter wrote. That’s obviously not true, but for some reason, that’s always the go-to insult for plastic surgery shamers.

Another hater accused Brittany of looking “sooooo fake.”

Needless to say, these people really didn’t hold back.

Thankfully, amid all the trash talk, some fans were quick to praise Brittany’s glow-up.

“Happiness looks good on you,” one supporter commented.

“The way some of y’all are so comfortable criticizing someone else’s appearance is wild. If she’s happy, that’s what matters. You look great Brittany,” another added.

“Looking better and better and better,” a third chimed in:

Of course, that comment came from a page called Plastixdocs that seems to be some sort of pro-plastic surgery page. So Brittany might prefer to go without that support.

Following a very messy split from Jax Taylor, Brittany appears to be in a new relationship these days.

Brittany and Jax have reached a custody deal for their young son, and with Taylor planning to “take a break” from reality TV, it seems that she also won The Valley in the divorce.

In other words, she’s doing pretty well for herself these days. Hopefully, she’s not letting a random assortment of Insta-trolls bring her down.