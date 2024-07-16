Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend Is a 28-Year-Old Russian Model: Meet Yulia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Johnny Depp, 61, has a new girlfriend.

And based on the age gap, it seems the controversial star is taking a page from the Book of DiCaprio!

According to a new report from Page Six, Depp is dating a 28-year-old model named Yulia Vlasova.

And apparently, this fling has been going on for quite some time.

One insider tells the outlet that Johnny and Yulia have been seeing each other “here and there” over the past “few years,” but that the relationship is “nothing serious.”

Despite the length of their affair, the source says, Johnny and Yulia have been keeping it “very casual.”

Who Is Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend?

According to intel from the Daily Mail, Yulia is a Russian model and beautician.

Interestingly, the Mail reports that Yulia also trained at Russia’s “leading academy for diplomats and spies.”

The outlet reports that the couple was first spotted together at a performance by Depp and the late music legend Jeff Beck in July of 2022.

That would’ve been less than two months after Depp won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny and Yulia were spotted together several times in the months that followed.

But until this week, it was not clear that they were actually dating — albeit, dating “casually.”

According to the Mail, Yulia has referenced her relationship with Depp on social media. But on each occasion the post was rather promptly deleted.

How Serious Is Johnny and Yulia’s Relationship?

It seems like Johnny and Yulia might have different ideas about how quickly this relationship should proceed.

As the Mail reports, earlier this year, she was asked by a fan to name her favorite actor.

She responded with a photo of what appeared to be her hand resting on Depp’s.

“JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring,” she captioned the pic.

So yeah, it seems like Depp is in favor of keeping this situation on the down-low for a little while longer. And we suppose that’s not surprising.

The Depp-Heard trial was one of the biggest celebrity scandals of the century.

And Depp’s career might never fully recover — meaning this is not the ideal time to reveal that he’s dating a woman less than half his age.