‘The Valley’s Michelle Lally Reveals When She Split From Jesse

Michelle Sanei and her ex-husband Jesse Lally’s divorce will surely be a hot topic in the latest season of The Valley.

Even though the pair were together through most of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff’s first season, the couple split shortly after filming concluded.

The show’s next season is expected to return in spring 2025, but The Valley’s Michelle and Jesse won’t be together for the next season.

Before the next season of The Valley premieres, Michelle set the record straight on when she and Jesse split up during an April 2024 appearance on the When Reality Hits podcast.

Michelle Saniei Lally attends Universal Pictures Presents A Special “Fall Guy” Event at Desert 5 Spot on April 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ( Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Picture)

How Long Were Jesse And Michelle Together?

While it’s not clear how long Jesse and Michelle were together, the pair had gotten married in 2018. They reportedly dated for “several years,” before tying the knot, according to Us Weekly.

Why Did ‘The Valley’s Jesse And Michelle Get A Divorce?

The pair’s marital issues were a major storyline in The Valley‘s first season. Michelle revealed that there were many factors that played a part in the split in an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“There wasn’t an aha moment. It was just so many different things and I realized that nothing was ever gonna change,” she told the outlet.

Michelle explained that filming the show helped her realize that it was time to break up. “I had to talk about it so often with him and with other people,” she said. “It was just kind of eye-opening to do the TV show. And it kind of also helped me make the decision that it was best if … we moved our own ways.”

Jesse Lally looks concerned during a showdown episode of ‘The Valley’ (Bravo)

When Did Jesse And Michelle From ‘The Valley’ Divorce?

Jesse and Michelle revealed that they split right before The Valley season 1 premiered. The former couple walked the red carpet separately at the premiere in March 2024, per Us Weekly.

Before the show premiered, it was reported that they got a divorce. Michelle revealed that they split shortly after filming wrapped on Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s podcast When Reality Hits.

Shortly after filming wrapped, Michelle admitted that they had the major discussion.

“We filmed [The Valley] last summer and we finished filming in September [2023],” she told her co-stars. “I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce.”

In the April interview, Michelle revealed that she and Jesse hadn’t been together since October. She also explained that they each “were free to date and do whatever we want.”

At the time, The Valley star also said that she had already begun filing for divorce. “We are in the middle of it and hopefully before the end of the year it will be finalized,” she explained.

Michelle also said that so far things are going smoothly. “We as of right now don’t have to go to court because we are basically in agreement with almost everything. Hopefully we don’t need to and we will be done,” she said.

The reality star said that the process could take “six months,” but she was looking to the future. “My goal is to be done and move on with my life,” she told the hosts.

Do Michelle And Jesse Have Kids?

Michelle and Jesse have one four-year-old daughter: Isabella. Naturally, the pair are looking to co-parent her following the split.

“Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we’re co-parenting, focused on Isabella,” Jesse told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “Michelle moved out recently, so we’re living just a few blocks away.”

Are Either Of Them Dating?

Michelle seemingly began dating financial advisor Aaron Nosler in April 2024, according to Us Weekly. The Valley star has shared a few cute photos with Aaron on her Instagram. “Love is in the air,” she wrote in August.

When Is ‘The Valley’ Season 2?

It was announced that The Valley was renewed for a second season in May 2024, according to Variety. An official release date hasn’t been announced, but a trailer was released in June 2024.