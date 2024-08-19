‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12: Will Bravo’s Reality Series Return?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is there any chance we’ll see “Vanderpump Rules” season 12? It might seem unlikely after the three-part cast reunion for season 11 came to a crashing halt on May 28th.

But, as Justin Bieber once said: never say never.

A new interview with “Vanderpump Rules” show runner Alex Baskin gives new hope to longtime fans of the hit Bravo reality series.

A photo from the set of the Vanderpump Rules reunion showing just how heated things can get. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

There’s Still Hope For More ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” might be feeling uncertain about the show’s future, but show runner Alex Baskin is not.

While discussing the fourth-wall breaking finale of season 11 with The Hollywood Reporter, the show runner says it would be “premature” to call it the end of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“You see there is still a lot of fertile ground and developments in their lives,” the show runner said during the in depth interview, adding, “Just because we really close the book on Scandoval in a lot of ways, because it was this moment that sort of blew up everything and that extended into the next season, does not mean necessarily that the show is over.”

So, in short, we have (hopefully) seen the end of the Scandoval drama… but (also, hopefully) not the end of “Vanderpump Rules.” For now.

These Vanderpump Rules cast members will always have a place in our heart. (Bravo)

Will The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Change?

Even though nothing about the future of “Vanderpump Rules” is 100% confirmed, many fans are speculating that if (or when) the show returns that there will be major changes to the core cast.

Rumors continue to swirl that Scheana Shay and Lala Kent will be joining Peacock’s up and coming reality series, “The Valley.” The show has a unique take on the life of a reality star, particularly when they are forced out of the club and into the land of responsibility — marriage, children, homeownership, etc.

When asked about potentially jumping from one cast to another, Scheana Shay told E! News in July, “We’ll see.”

“The thing is with ‘The Valley,’ these are my actual friends as well. This is my real friend group,” Scheana Shay added. “These are more of my parent friends and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ are more of my party friends.”

Ariana Madix storms away from Tom Sandoval in this Vanderpump Rules scene. (Bravo)

Scandoval Lives On In Court

Even though show runner Alex Baskin thinks “Vanderpump Rules” saw the end of Scandoval, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s lawyers might feel differently.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss filed a lawsuit against both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in February 2024. The lawsuit was for “revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress,” according to a report by Rolling Stone.

According to the suit, Raquel Leviss claims that Tom Sandoval recorded video of her in a “state of undress” while “engaged in sex acts.” She also claims that Ariana Madix shared the video with a handful of “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and production crew members.

The lawsuit slams Tom Sandoval, suggesting that Raquel Leviss was victim to his “predatory and dishonest behavior” following her break up with another “VPR” co-star, James Kennedy.

Both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have separately responded to Raquel Leviss’ lawsuit since. Tom even tried to have the “eavesdropping” and “invasion of privacy” claims dropped from the lawsuit, but was swiftly denied by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Crowley.

In July, Ariana Madix requested she be removed from the lawsuit all together, with her lawyer citing a constitutional right to “free speech.” This, too, was quickly denied by Judge Crowley.

“[Ariana Madix] does not have a free speech right to break into her boyfriend’s phone, steal sexually compromising videos of another woman, and disseminate them to menace and terrorize her,” Raquel Leviss’ lawyer, Bryan Freeman, said in a statement to Deadline following the denial.

The lawsuit is set to play out in Los Angeles County Supreme Court in November 2024.