John Amos’ Cause of Death: ‘Good Times’ & ‘West Wing’ Star Dies at 84

John Amos, a celebrated TV actor beloved by generations, has passed away, with the cause of his death confirmed by his family.

John Amos has been in so many beloved television shows, it’s hard to know what you might know him best for. With a career that spanned decades, well beyond his time on the football field, generations of fans are mourning him.

News of his death comes months after tragic reports of elder abuse and a rumored severe hospitalization for the star.

Here’s what we know about his passing.

John Amos attends a screening of Tyler Perry’s “Madea Goes to Jail” at the AMC Loews Lincoln Center on February 18, 2009 in New York City. (Brad Barket/Getty Images)

John Amos Passes Away: ‘A Man with the Kindest Heart and a Heart of Gold

A representative confirmed to Variety that the star known for his roles in Good Times, Roots and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.

His son further confirmed the news by releasing a statement to the outlet.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” said his son Kelly Christopher Amos.

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

John Amos and Jada Pinkett Smith attend The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation Presents Broadening the Lens: Perspective on Diverse Storytelling panel at Buona Vita on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation at Sundance 2018)

John Amos’ Cause of Death & Recent Health Issues

A rep for the star shared that John passed of natural causes. He was 84.

The news comes after a wild turn of events just a few months previously. In June 2024, John’s daughter, Shannon Amos, came forward with claims her dad was the victim of elder abuse and hospitalized in the ICU, fighting for his life.

She even launched a GoFundMe page, claiming her father needed financial help to be cared for properly, away from her brother, Kelly.

The matter was investigated by Los Angeles Police Department, who ultimately closed the cast due to lack of evidence. John then released a statement on the matter.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” a representative for the actor shared with People. “First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

As for Shannon, she stood by her accusations.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the LAPD on my father’s case, I am disappointed with their conclusion since no one from my family has seen or spoken to my father since July 2023, when K.C. Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster removed him from a medical facility against doctors’ orders,” she said in a statement to People.

“We continue to receive outreach from care providers, medical professionals, and others with evidence that raises concerns over his well-being and whether he is receiving the care his health requires.”

West Wing star John Amos attends the Legal Defense Fund Annual Gala on November 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for NAACP Legal Defense Fund)

John’s Legacy & Upcoming Documentary On His Life



Whether you loved him as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on The West Wing, Mayor Ethan Baker on The District, or James Evans Sr. on Good Times, John Amos has been on televisions for so long, it seems impossible to think about TV without him.

He is of course known best for his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in the landmark miniseries Roots , for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

But before his death, John revealed he was working on another project, one that would give fans an inside look into his life.

After the investigation into elder abuse was over, John additionally told the media about his upcoming plans to tell his story.

“I want to thank my fans for their kind words to me in support of my movement everywhere I travel,” he shared. “Furthermore, I am even more determined to complete production on the documentary film that my son and I are producing. It will shed light on the real truth as to the motives of those who have painted a false narrative about me.”

“I learned something very valuable some years ago that I reference in my work and all that I do. Stand on the truth and stay there. it won’t let you down. The truth will stand up for you. The LAPD’s conclusion of their investigation along with my upcoming documentary each stand on that same truth. I’m good and the best is yet to come. Believe it.”

Rest in power, John.