Is Ginger Zee OK? ‘GMA’ Fans Concerned For Her During Hurricane Coverage

Ginger Zee calmed concerns from fans as she bravely covered Hurricane Helene!

Helene devastated parts of the East Coast, once it made landfall on September 26, 2024. Many national and local reporters have been keeping residents up to date with the storm’s conditions and damage.

Ginger is the chief meteorologist for ABC News, and she was on the ground offering regular updates about the hurricane and its effects! Despite her regular posts, many viewers have been concerned for her wellbeing.

The weather reporter revealed that she was traveling to Florida to begin covering Helene in an Instagram post on September 25. She also provided a warning to residents in Tennessee, Georgia, western South Carolina, and western North Carolina.

Ginger later posted a selfie video, speaking about how the storm was moving. She also warned people in neighboring states to prepare. “I cannot emphasize enough how this is not just a Florida storm,” she said.

Ginger continually hopped on Instagram Live and posted videos to keep people up to date on the storm. During a livestream in St. Petersburg, she showed just how rough the water was, even at low tide. “It’s only gonna get worse,” she advised.

Later, Ginger went live from her car right before the category 4 storm made landfall. She also showed a radar, before advising cities that would be affected by the hurricane. “I look wrecked,” she said.

Fans Express Concern For Ginger Zee

The next day, Ginger posted a video where she wore her ABC News rain jacket and baseball cap. She was giving updates on the storm passing through Florida, and speaking about where it would go next.

In the comment section, people were very concerned about the meteorologist, and they told her to be careful! “Stay safe over there,” one person wrote.

Besides showing concern for her safety, many others also expressed gratitude for the news updates. “Thank you and the crew for the life-saving information,” another commented.

Before signing off, Ginger Zee showed her appreciation for the well-wishes. “Thank you guys, and please, please, be safe.”

Ginger Zee Shows Damage From Hurricane

Besides keeping viewers up to date on what was happening throughout the storm, Ginger reported on how much damage Helene had caused on Instagram and in news reports.

On September 27, she filmed a video from just over the Treasure Island bridge to reveal that boats had washed up on the shore over roads and into people’s homes.

Ginger revealed that these are simply the effects of a record surge. “NOTHING compared to the strongest hurricane in recorded history for the big bend of Florida,” she wrote in the caption.

During a Good Morning America broadcast, Ginger explained that there was sure to be more destruction in other areas. “It’s nothing compared to what’s happening to our north in Georgia.”

Ginger Zee’s Thoughts After The Storm

After the brunt of the storm’s damage finished, Ginger shared a video with reflections on how to be better prepared. She empathized with people who weren’t sure where to evacuate to and who couldn’t get out for various reasons.

“The rescue before the rescue should be our next focus societally. I’ve seen this on many disasters – it’s not always a choice people made to not evacuate,” she wrote.

She concluded by asking for helpful resources and shared well wishes for victims. “Hope we can all have some grace for folks and focus that energy on helping,” she wrote.