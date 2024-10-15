Garth Brooks Skipped CMT Awards When Trisha Yearwood Received Top Honor

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Was this our first sign of trouble ahead?!

Trisha Yearwood received a major honor at CMT Awards in April. No surprise there, she is an icon in the country music scene.

But what did surprise of fans was that her husband Garth Brooks was nowhere to be seen!

A few months later, it was announced that an anonymous former stylist of Trisha’s was suing Garth for sexual assault!

Now, as everyone starts questioning the future of Garth’s marriage, fans are looking back at what could’ve been the warning signs this past year.

Why Did Trisha Yearwood Attend the CMT Awards Without Garth Brooks?

Trisha was on hand to receive the first annual June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

According to Country Living, Trisha received the award as a result of her work with Habitat for Humanity, Dottie’s Yard, Stanford Women’s Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, and the Humane Society.

She also performed “Put It in a Song,” the lead single from her upcoming album.

Needless to say, it was a big night for Trisha.

But to the shock of many fans, she was joined not by her husband of 19 years but by her sister, Beth Bernard.

Initially, Trisha did not offer a reason for Garth’s absence.

On Instagram, she merely posted a photo of herself and her sister with a caption reading, “Girls night!!”

But according to In Touch, Trisha stated on the red carpet that Garth is probably at the bar the couple recently opened in Nashville.

Garth and Trisha’s New Business Venture

Yes, Garth and Trisha are now the proud owners of the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

The venture is the subject of a recent Amazon Prime reality show, which documents the challenges the couple faced in opening the four-story establishment.

“This was so much more than I bargained for. With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” Brooks remarks in the series, adding:

“This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

They may have reached an age when many couples start slowing down, but it seems that Garth and Trisha are just getting started.

In addition to the bar and her many humanitarian projects, Trisha is the host of the long-running Food Network series Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

She’s also a devoted stepmom to Garth’s three children — and, of course, there’s always the music.

One would think that bar ownership would be enough to put any relationship to the test – but unfortunately, that was just the beginning of their troubles.

What’s Next For Garth and Trisha?

It is a complicated time for Trisha and Garth, to say the least.

In early October 2024, Garth was accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit from a “Jane Roe” who says she worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the award-winning singer.

Garth has fiercely denied all of the allegations, claiming this woman sent him a demand letter, threatening to go public with her claims and sue him unless he paid him millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Trisha has not addressed the subject directly, but it does seem like she’s prepared to stand by her man. A few weeks after the claims were made, she posted a photo of herself performing with Garth on Instagram.

The caption read: “Love One Another #Vegas.”

Garth is currently performing a residency at Caesars Palace and it looks like the scandal hasn’t stopped the pair from performing together. .