Nathan Griffith Breaks Silence Following Arrest For Strangling Sister: Yeah, I'm Kind of a Piece of Sh-t!

Over the course of her decade in the spotlight, Jenelle Evans has introduced us to some truly horrible people.

For a while there, it looked as though David Eason would remain unchallenged as the worst of the bunch.

But these days, Jenelle’s previous baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, is making a convincing case for himself.

As we previously reported, Griffith was arrested for battery by strangulation earlier this month.

We later learned that Nathan’s victim was his own sister, who alleges that the former reality star “nearly killed [her]” in the attack.

Nathan spent several days in jail following his latest brush with the law, but he’s since been released on bail.

Over the weekend, Griffith broke his silence for the first time since his arrest, hosting a TikTok Live session in which he conversed with fans for over an hour.

Not surprisingly, Nathan made no direct mention of his arrest.

However, in a rare moment of self-awareness, he did confess to having some major shortcomings.

A viewer who described themself as a “fan” complimented Nathan on his parenting skills, and he responded to the praise by admitting that he’s a “sh-tty dad right now.”

The remark comes on the heels of Jenelle Evans’ recent claim that Nathan has not seen his 9-year-old son, Kaiser, since December of last year.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, during Nathan’s chat with fans, he admitted to not seeing his daughter Emery in over a year.

Earlier this week, TMZ obtained the shocking 911 in which Nathan’s sister Heather begged for help as he stalked and threatened her.

“He said that because my husband isn’t home that I have a reason to be scared,” she told the operator, adding:

“Seriously, I need help.”

Heather dialed 911 twice, and in one of the calls, she could be heard pleading with Nathan to stop threatening her.

“Please stop following me around,” she said to her brother.

“I’d like you to please get away from me, Nathan, because you’ve made threats towards me and I don’t want you around me after you’ve harmed other people. I don’t want you around me.”

“Do you know I’ve had the cops called on me five times?” Griffith menacingly responds.

We’re not sure why he seems so proud of that.

Nathan was outside of his sister’s home when police arrived, and he was taken into custody on the spot.

It was later revealed that Griffith was arrested on DUI charges just two weeks prior to the alleged assault on his sister.

Nathan is due back in court this week for a hearing on the strangulation charges.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.