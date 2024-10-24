King Charles’ Stepson Offers ‘Worrying’ Update About Ailing Monarch

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A close relative of King Charles’ has offered a “worrying” update about his battle with cancer.

As you’re likely aware, Charles has been battling cancer for several months now.

Official updates have been few and far between, a situation that’s created fertile ground for rumors and speculation.

King Charles III attends the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)

Charles’ recent visit to Australia generated tremendous optimism worldwide.

After all, if the King is well enough to travel, it stands to reason that he must be on the upswing.

However, in a new interview with People, Charles’ stepson Tom Parker Bowles revealed that the monarch is still facing a “terrifying” diagnosis.

According to Parker Bowles, Charles paused his treatment for the Australia trip and will be “doing what he can” to recover upon his return.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles’ ‘Terrifying’ Situation

“It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing,” Parker Bowles said (via Newsweek).

“But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

As for what the future holds for Charles, his stepson offered no predictions but confirmed that the whole family is optimistic.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Tretower Court on July 5, 2018 in Crickhowell, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“He is doing what he can,” Parker Bowles continued. “He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

Tom went on to say that he feels tremendous pride in the manner in which his mother, Queen Camilla, has faced the challenges of the past year.

“I’m incredibly proud of her,” said Parker Bowles. “She’s at an age when most people think of retiring. But she never complains. She just gets on with it.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continue to laugh after a bubble bee took a liking to Prince Charles during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary on November 5, 2015 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

What’s Next For King Charles?

If the past several months are any indication, it might be quite some time before we receive any official word on Charles’ health.

Royal watchers expressed optimism when Charles attended Trooping the Colour back in June. He did not ride on horseback during the ceremony but did appear to be in good spirits.

Just a few weeks later, Charles gave the king’s speech during the State Opening of Parliament. Supporters were hopeful that an announcement of a full recovery would follow.

Alas, we have yet to hear any such announcement.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.