Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Reality Show: Meet Their ‘Friends In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are you hyped for the Garth Brooks reality show?

There’s more to Amazon Prime Video’s catalogue than jaw-dropping big budget drama storytelling and must-watch documentaries.

The 2024 reality series stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, but makes the opening of his new bar the heart of the show.

Friends In Low Places speaks to decades of Brooks’ legacy. But it wouldn’t be what it is without the team working to make this dream a reality.

In a trailer for Garth Brooks’ 2024 reality series, Friends In Low Places, the singer explains his philosophy behind opening the titular bar. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

‘Friends in Low Places’ is Garth Brooks’ new reality show: Meet The Cast

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have been pulling out all of the stops to open the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The bar takes its name for one of the singer’s most iconic songs.

(A “honky-tonk” generally refers to a disreputable bar or dance hall and tends to involve Country music; we suspect that Brooks’ establishment is plenty reputable)

It’s not enough for them to open the establishment in Nashville’s Lower Broadway. They’re also opening the doors for a Prime Video docuseries.

Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood appear in the promo for their Amazon Prime reality series, Friends In Low Places. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The reality show, Friends in Low Places, will follow Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood and others as they build this four-story bar from scratch. You can watch the trailer for the series below.

“This was so much more than I bargained for. With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” Brooks commented.

He added: “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

Opening a high-end bar and restaurant is a hefty undertaking

As for the rest of the cast, we’ll be watching as Garth Brooks’ touring team and Strategic Hospitality group tag along. Benjamin and Max Goldberg are the brothers behind a recent surge in Nashville’s dining scene, so they will be overseeing the Friends In Low Places hospitality situation.

Jenny Deathridge Bratt and Camille Tambunting are both go-getters for Strategic HOspitality, so they’ll be overseeing the build out directly.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville?” Brooks proposed, before referring to himself in the third person. “Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

The trailer for Friends In Low Places shows Garth Brooks wearing a hat. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The 54,715-square-foot establishment will be the largest on Broadway.

It sounds like the “classic honky-tonk” tone of the bar will definitely feel appropriate for Nashville, with live music and space for dancing. For some, that’s sensory hell — but for others, it’s a huge part of the appeal.

Notably, the menu is particularly special, because Trisha Yearwood whipped up some of Brooks’ favorites. It helps when your wife is the host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network and also a bestselling cookbook author.

The Amazon Prime teaser for Garth Brooks’ Friend In Low Places reality series shares the premiere date of March 7, 2024. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Garth Brooks’ reality show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 7, 2024

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision,” Yearwood praised.

“I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk,” she expressed.

Yearwood concluded: “We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed.”