Trisha Yearwood’s Kids: Does She Have Children With Garth Brooks?

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are living their best lives, and the Brooks kids are all adults!

Now that Garth Brooks’ Friends In Low Places reality docuseries is here, fans are reminded of just how much more there is to the man than decades of music.

He and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and giving viewers a glimpse into a major project.

But they are not the only members of their family. Who are Garth Brooks’ kids, and is wife Trisha Yearwood their mother??

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” Biography Celebration at The Bowery Hotel on November 18, 2019. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks has three kids, and Trisha Yearwood is their stepmother

Amazon Prime Video’s latest addition to the reality TV world is Friends In Low Places, following Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as they — and friends and employees — work to open a new bar & honky tonk in Nashville.

This is about more than Brooks’ music legacy and the power of his name recognition. Yearwood’s culinary expertise is making sure that the menu of favorites is top-notch.

However, most couples’ most important collaboration will always be their children. Garth Brooks has three adult daughters: Taylor, August, and Colleen.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appear in the promo for their Amazon Prime reality series, Friends In Low Places. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Trisha Yearwood became the stepmother to all three girls after she married their father in late 2005.

In fact, all three of Brooks’ daughters participated in the wedding ceremony. Considering how awkward celebrity remarriage drama can be, that was a positive sign.

Trisha herself has two ex-husbands: Chris Latham from 1987 to 1991, and The Mavericks bassist Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. In contrast, her marriage to Brooks has now spanned nearly two decades.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks

Garth Brooks and ex-wife Sandy Mahl welcomed their first child, Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks, on July 8, 1992.

Her parents named her in honor of musician James Taylor and comedian Minnie Pearl. Unlike her parents and namesakes, however, Taylor has not sought the spotlight in any way.

Their eldest daughter has lived a normal life. In 2016, she graduated from Oklahoma State University (just like her father) with a Bachelor’s in history. In 2020, she received her Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

August Anna Brooks

On May 13, 1994, Garth Brooks and ex-wife Sandy Mahl welcomed their second child, August Anna Brooks.

Like her elder sister, August attended Oklahoma State University. She pursued a legal career, fulfilling her longtime aspiration by soon working for a law firm.

One major standout for August is that she is also a parent. She gave her parents two grandchildren: Karalynn in 2013 and Gwendolyn in 2016. She shares both daughters with husband and high school sweetheart Chance Michael Russell.

Allie Colleen Brooks

Garth Brooks and ex-wife Sandy Mahl welcomed their third child, Allie Colleen Brooks, on July 28, 1996 — just three years before the couple separated. The “Colleen” in her name is apparently a reference to “Jolene,” one of living legend Dolly Parton’s most iconic songs.

Like her middle sister, Colleen is married. She and Johnathan Roberts married in 2018.

However, as you might notice from her Instagram page, Colleen stands out from both of her sisters in one major way.

Colleen does not seem to be camera-shy in the slightest. In fact, she takes after her parents, and especially her dad, as she has her own music career.

Her nascent music career has already seen success. After graduating from Belmont University in 2018, “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)” hit the Top 40 on the Mediabase charts in 2020.

Whether people call her a chip off of the old block or a nepo baby, Colleen is making a name for herself. But so are her sisters, in their own ways.