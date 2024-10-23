Jennifer Lopez’s First Husband Blames Diddy For Their Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, says Diddy is to blame for their divorce.

Yes, long before her marriages to Chris Judd, Mark Anthony, and Ben Affleck, J-Lo. was married to Ojani, an up-and-coming chef and restaurateur.

Jen’s first husband has seldom spoken of their split, but he decided to open up in the wake of Diddy’s recent legal troubles.

Jennifer Lopez waves to fans as she arrives with husband Ojani Noa for the world premiere of the film “Selena” 13 March in Hollywood. (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

As you’ve likely heard by now, Diddy is in jail awaiting trial on sex assault, trafficking, and racketeering charges.

Given the tidal wave of allegations against him, it seems likely that the hip hop mogul will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

And that would probably be just fine by Ojani, who still blames Diddy for destroying his marriage.

Ojani Noa: It’s Diddy’s Fault That Jennifer Lopez and I Got Divorced

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez attend the after party for the finale of the “JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE” residency at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on September 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” Ojani said during a recent interview on “Despierta America.”

Ojani claims that J-Lo became romantically involved Diddy early in their marriage, while she was recording her first album.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Diddy], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6,” he explained.

“That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started. I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant. And she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he continued.

Diddy with Jennifer Lopez in the audience at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards broadcast on Wednesday, September 13, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started.”

A Contentious Split

Ojani and Jennifer are still not on good terms. In fact, elsewhere in the same interview, he accused her of sabotaging his career.

“I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” he said.

“Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Diddy?

As for Diddy, the rapper’s trial has been set for May 5. And to say that his legal team is facing an uphill battle would be putting it very mildly.

Several new allegations have surfaced since his arrest, and Diddy’s requests for bail have been repeatedly denied.

We’ll have updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.