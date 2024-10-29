Prince William Furious About Trump’s Comments on Kate Middleton’s Nude Photo …

When photos of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless leaked back in 2011, Donald Trump felt the need to comment on the situation. And his remarks infuriated Prince William.
And they still do to this day.
The initial incident occurred when the royals were vacationing in Provence.
Some aggressive paparazzi snapped pics of Kate from a distance using long-lens cameras.
Donald Trump Shamed Kate Middleton, Infuriated Prince William
It was a shocking violation of her privacy and an infuriating induction into royal life.
But in a bizarre take on the situation, Donald Trump shamed Kate Middleton for allowing it to happen, sparking outrage in Prince William.
“Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” Trump tweeted at the time.
“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!’”
The comments came at a very vulnerable time for Will and Kate.
And according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the couple was furious over Trump’s decision to side with the tabloid press.
“William was reportedly furious when Donald Trump tweeted,” Jobson writes in his new book about Kate (via The Independent).
“The entire affair had left the duchess feeling ‘violated’,” the journalist continued.
It wouldn’t be the last time that Trump would comment on royal matters.
Of course, these days, the presidential candidate mostly sticks to criticizing Harry and Meghan. And that’s probably much more to Will and Kate’s liking.
Will and Kate’s Feud With Harry and Meghan Rages On
Elsewhere in the book, Jobson writes about Kate’s anger over details revealed in Harry’s controversial memoir.
The author says Kate was particularly furious about a passage in which Harry claimed that she confronted Meghan over comments she’s made about her behavior while pregnant.
“Catherine, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, confronted Meghan about the ‘baby brain’ comment and said, ‘You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones,'” he writes.
“Meghan was surprised, according to Harry, and said it was the way she spoke to her girlfriends,” Jobson continues.
“William stepped in and apparently pointed at Meghan and called her ‘rude’. Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face.’”
No Interest In a Truce
There were hopes that Kate’s battle with cancer would prompt a reconciliation between the two warring factions of the royal family.
Needless to say, that hasn’t happened.
Kate has now completed chemotherapy, and she recently resumed her royal duties. But she’s no closer to making peace with Harry and Kate.
As for Donald Trump, he’s still on a quest to recapture the White House. If he wants to increase his chances of winning, he should probably refrain from offering any further defenses of Diddy.
We know DJT loves to comment on all celebrity controversies, but that’s just not a good look in 2024.