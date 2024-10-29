Prince William Furious About Trump’s Comments on Kate Middleton’s Nude Photo …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When photos of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless leaked back in 2011, Donald Trump felt the need to comment on the situation. And his remarks infuriated Prince William.

And they still do to this day.

The initial incident occurred when the royals were vacationing in Provence.

Some aggressive paparazzi snapped pics of Kate from a distance using long-lens cameras.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Shamed Kate Middleton, Infuriated Prince William

It was a shocking violation of her privacy and an infuriating induction into royal life.

But in a bizarre take on the situation, Donald Trump shamed Kate Middleton for allowing it to happen, sparking outrage in Prince William.

“Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” Trump tweeted at the time.

Donald Trump answers questions during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!’”

The comments came at a very vulnerable time for Will and Kate.

And according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the couple was furious over Trump’s decision to side with the tabloid press.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales clap during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“William was reportedly furious when Donald Trump tweeted,” Jobson writes in his new book about Kate (via The Independent).

“The entire affair had left the duchess feeling ‘violated’,” the journalist continued.

It wouldn’t be the last time that Trump would comment on royal matters.

Of course, these days, the presidential candidate mostly sticks to criticizing Harry and Meghan. And that’s probably much more to Will and Kate’s liking.

Donald Trump participates in a question and answers session at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention at the Hilton Hotel on July 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention is expected to attract more than 3,000 media professionals. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Will and Kate’s Feud With Harry and Meghan Rages On

Elsewhere in the book, Jobson writes about Kate’s anger over details revealed in Harry’s controversial memoir.

The author says Kate was particularly furious about a passage in which Harry claimed that she confronted Meghan over comments she’s made about her behavior while pregnant.

“Catherine, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, confronted Meghan about the ‘baby brain’ comment and said, ‘You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones,'” he writes.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Meghan was surprised, according to Harry, and said it was the way she spoke to her girlfriends,” Jobson continues.

“William stepped in and apparently pointed at Meghan and called her ‘rude’. Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face.’”

No Interest In a Truce

There were hopes that Kate’s battle with cancer would prompt a reconciliation between the two warring factions of the royal family.

Needless to say, that hasn’t happened.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate has now completed chemotherapy, and she recently resumed her royal duties. But she’s no closer to making peace with Harry and Kate.

As for Donald Trump, he’s still on a quest to recapture the White House. If he wants to increase his chances of winning, he should probably refrain from offering any further defenses of Diddy.

We know DJT loves to comment on all celebrity controversies, but that’s just not a good look in 2024.