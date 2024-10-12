Collin Gosselin to Mom: Tell the Truth and We Can Talk Again!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Collin Gosselin has a message for his seemingly evil mother.

Earlier this week, the former reality star spoke to The Sun about the fractured nature of his relationship with parent Kate Gosselin… about a month after leveling harrowing allegations against her.

This is a split screen of Kate Gosselin and one of her kids. (TLC)

“First and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me,” the 20-year old told this outlet.

“And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is, if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps.”

There’s a whole lot of background here.

In 2018, Jon Gosselin was awarded custody of his son after Collin wrote to his dad for help from a mental health facility.

A few years later later, Collin accused Kate of institutionalizing him to cover up the abuse he suffered at her hands — as revealed in a bombshell July 2023 interview on Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s series.

Collin Gosselin no longer talks to his mother, Kate Gosselin. (Entertainment Tonight)

“You know the many times that she’s tried to soil my name and my father’s name,” Collin also told The Sun on October 8. “I just would want her to come forward with the truth. [But] yes, that door would be open, 100 percent.

Collin is one of Kate and Jon’s eight kids — including twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Hannah, Leah and Joel, 20.

The family’s lives were chronicled on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later rebranded Kate Plus 8 after their 2009 divorce), which ran from 2007 to 2017.

At this point, Collin and Hannah live with their father (and don’t speak to their siblings), while Kate is has the others. And also may have some money problems.

Kate Gosselin is angry in this screenshot from her erstwhile reality TV career. Anger often appears to be her default state. (Image Credit: TLC)

Last month, Collin told Sun that his mom was physically and verbally abusive toward him and even forced him to live in their home’s basement.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement. She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside,” he told the newspaper in an interview published on September 9.

“It was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor and that’s how I lived.”

He went on to note that Kate allegedly “zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.”

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Just absolutely horrible if true.

But Kate says these accusations are false.

“I’ve kept quiet for a LONG time but I’m tired of Collin and Jon controlling what has become my narrative— and it’s ALL false,” Gosselin previously said online, slamming her ex-husband and her son.

“I do not support fiction no matter who it comes from.”

“I can’t support ANY reports that are distorted and fictitious.”